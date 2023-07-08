Liverpool 'want to have talks' with Trent Alexander-Arnold and tie the Anfield favourite down to a new contract, journalist Jacque Talbot has told GIVEMESPORT.

After sealing Alexis Mac Allister's arrival for an initial fee of £35million and Dominik Szoboszlai completed a £60million switch from RB Leipzig, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has set his sights on negotiating fresh terms with Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool latest news - Trent Alexander-Arnold

According to FootballTransfers, Liverpool are expected to hold discussions over a new contract with Alexander-Arnold before the new season gets underway.

The report suggests the Reds' academy graduate has been involved in talks over a six-year extension, but it is believed that a deal of a shorter length will be agreed.

Alexander-Arnold's current agreement, which sees him pocket £180,000-per-week, is due to expire in less than two years.

It is understood that the England international will be prioritised when Liverpool turn their attentions towards holding internal negotiations with those who are due to see their deal expire in 2025, but that has been put on the back-burner for now as sporting director Jorg Schmadtke has been advised to act decisively in the transfer market beforehand.

RedmenTV presenter Paul Machin recently told GIVEMESPORT that Alexander-Arnold is capable of going on to become 'one of the best midfielders on the planet' after being pushed further forward by Klopp in the final weeks of last season.

What has Jacque Talbot said about Alexander-Arnold?

Talbot believes Liverpool are intending to open discussions with Alexander-Arnold over a new deal in the coming weeks.

The journalist is aware that the Merseyside giants want to tie the right-back down to fresh terms before the upcoming campaign gets underway.

Talbot feels Liverpool have made agreeing a contract extension with Alexander-Arnold a priority as Klopp looks to keep the nucleus of his squad together.

When asked whether Liverpool are keen to open negotiations with Alexander-Arnold and his representatives, Talbot told GIVEMESPORT: "I think that's the idea.

"They want to have talks with him over the summer period to get something done at that point. I think that's a relative priority in terms of who is in their current squad."

Does Alexander-Arnold deserve a new contract?

Alexander-Arnold's wicked deliveries have been causing problems for defenders since he broke into the first-team picture at Liverpool, with Transfermarkt statistics showing he has racked up 88 goal contributions in 273 appearances.

Taking that into consideration, it comes as little surprise that former Reds striker Dean Saunders recently claimed the 24-year-old is 'the best English midfield player'.

Goal reporter Neil Jones has also described Alexander-Arnold as a 'genius', further emphasising that he is widely held in high regard.

He performed impressively during the recent international break, with Sofascore data highlighting that he won possession four times, made 1.5 tackles and completed two key passes, on average, over the course of England's clashes with Malta and North Macedonia, while he also got his name on the scoresheet.

There is no doubt that Alexander-Arnold, who has lifted seven pieces of silverware with his boyhood club, is deserving of a new contract.