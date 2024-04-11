Highlights Liverpool are hopeful of Mohamed Salah conveying his final decision on whether he is happy to remain at Anfield heading into next season.

Liverpool are eager for Mohamed Salah to make a quick decision on whether he wants to remain at Anfield beyond the closure of the summer transfer window as they are keen to identify a potential replacement if it becomes clear that his departure is on the cards, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Reds' hierarchy already have a busy few months ahead of them as Jurgen Klopp is preparing to step down as the Merseyside giants' boss at the end of the season, resulting in Fenway Sports Group's chief executive of football Michael Edwards and incoming sporting director Richard Hughes being tasked with pinpointing a successor.

But there are also ongoing doubts over whether Salah will be part of the new era, despite bagging his 17th Premier League goal of the season with a late penalty in a 2-2 draw with arch-rivals Manchester United last weekend, leading to uncertainty heading into the final weeks of the campaign.

Reds Desperate for Salah to Make Speedy Call on Whether to Stay at Anfield

Edwards and Hughes want time to pinpoint a replacement ahead of possible departure

Liverpool are keen for Salah to make a speedy decision over whether he wants to remain on their books following Klopp's impending departure as they are desperate to be given more time to draft in a replacement if he feels this summer is the right time to embark on a fresh challenge, according to GMS sources.

The Reds are braced for further bids from the big-spending Saudi Pro League ahead of the transfer window reopening for business, having been forced to fend off a £150million offer from Al-Ittihad a matter of hours before September's deadline, but there is an expectation that any further proposals will fail to reach that figure despite statistics highlighting that he has been more productive this season than in the 2022/23 campaign.

Mohamed Salah's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to the 2022/23 campaign 2023/24 2022/23 Percentage of shots on target 42.9 37.2 Progressive passes 5.39 4.07 Key passes 2.41 1.78 Expected goals 0.79 0.59 Goals 0.75 0.52 Assists 0.39 0.33 Statistics correct as of 11/04/2024

Liverpool and Salah are aware that the situation has changed since then and now that any suitors' valuation of Salah will have dropped significantly thanks to him being set to enter the final 12 months of his contract, which allows him to pocket £350,000-per-week. However, the Premier League title-chasers are still in a strong negotiating position despite being at risk of eventually seeing their talisman walk away as a free agent.

That is because the Reds' hierarchy are aware that the Saudi Pro League have remained desperate to land the 31-year-old after their pursuit failed to pay off last year, and Fenway Sports Group will look to use that to their advantage if they are willing to entertain sanctioning his exit.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Ruben Amorim will have a big decision to make over whether to cash in on Salah if he is chosen as Klopp's replacement following a successful spell in charge of Portuguese Primeira Liga title-chasers Sporting.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah broke into double figures for the number of shots he recorded during Liverpool's 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion last month, with him registering 12

Liverpool Unlikely to Block Move if Salah Wants to Quit

Fenway Sports Group open to cashing in if Egyptian seeks exit during talks

GMS sources have been informed that Liverpool are unlikely to stand in Salah's way if he makes it clear to the hierarchy that he wants to move onto pastures new during internal discussions, having been on the Merseyside heavyweights' books since sealing a £34.3million switch from Serie A side Roma in June 2017.

However, if the winger declares that he is keen to remain in his current surroundings and play a pivotal role in guiding the club into the post-Klopp era, Fenway Sports Group have no intentions of pushing him out regardless of whether it means they are in danger of seeing him walk away from Anfield as a free agent at the end of next season.

It is understood by GMS sources that Liverpool will seek to replace Salah in the squad by delving into the transfer market, instead of offering the likes of Harvey Elliott more regular game time on the right-hand side of their attacking unit, if he quits in the coming months.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored