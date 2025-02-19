Liverpool are attempting to turn a blind eye to Barcelona pinpointing Luis Diaz as a potential summer recruit after boss Arne Slot has decided he does not want to entertain the possibility of sanctioning the Anfield fan favourite's departure when the transfer window reopens, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Reds are already preparing to add to their goalkeeping department ahead of next season, with Giorgi Mamardashvili set to arrive in a deal worth an initial £25million from Valencia after an agreement was reached last year, but plans are being put in place to make further alterations to their squad.

Slot has guided Liverpool to within touching distance of the Premier League title in his first season at the helm, having been appointed as Jurgen Klopp's successor thanks to a £9.4million compensation package being enough to lure him away from Feyenoord, and he is determined to avoid a situation where he sees key men quit in the coming months.

Deco Spearheading Barcelona Pursuit of Diaz

Winger among host of potential recruits pinpointed by title-chasers

Liverpool are desperate to keep Diaz out of Barcelona's clutches ahead of next season, according to GMS sources, but that has not stopped the La Liga title-chasers' sporting director Deco spearheading the pursuit and intermediaries getting involved in an attempt to create a market for his services.

The Colombia international has been on Merseyside since completing a switch worth up to £49million from Porto in January 2022, with the Reds accelerating their plans to make a push for his signature after domestic rivals Tottenham Hotspur were also vying for an agreement, and there is not a desire to listen to offers.

Having seen Diaz put in a goalscoring performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, GMS sources have been informed that Barcelona have added the Liverpool man to a list of attacking targets which also includes Aston Villa loanee Marcus Rashford, Atletico Madrid talisman Nico Williams and AC Milan playmaker Rafael Leao.

Although the Premier League leaders are not in a particularly strong negotiating position, thanks to their winger being on course to enter the final two years of his £55,000-per-week contract in the summer, Slot is adamant that he wants to keep him among his options heading into his second season at the helm.

Barcelona are prepared to push the boat out for the best player they can get as they go in search of a new left-sided attacker, GMS sources have learned, but there are doubts over whether acquiring Diaz would be possible as there are question marks when it comes to registering him due to their financial limitations.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luis Diaz has been averaging a goal every 155 minutes in the Champions League this season

Reds Could Reward Diaz with a Fresh Contract

Colombia international remains at forefront of Slot's future plans

GMS sources have been told that Liverpool have not ruled out the possibility of rewarding Diaz with a new long-term contract in an attempt to end speculation over his future as, on his current terms, Barcelona are viewing him as an attainable target who has also shown he is dependable due to his form at Anfield.

The 28-year-old, who was described as 'really special' by former Reds boss Klopp, is at the forefront of Slot's future plans and has been given a fresh opportunity to make himself one of the first names on the team sheet due to fellow left-sided attacker Cody Gakpo being forced onto the sidelines through injury.

Barcelona have turned their attentions towards potentially landing Diaz amid suggestions he is 'unhappy' after coming to terms with the fact that Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah will be out of their reach, GMS sources understand, but the Merseyside giants would prefer to offload Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa in the summer.

GMS recently ranked Diaz among the top 10 signings made by Klopp during his Anfield reign, highlighting the calibre of performances he has put in since arriving from Portuguese heavyweights Porto, and there are no plans to allow him to embark on a fresh challenge in La Liga.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 19/02/2025