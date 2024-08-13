Highlights Wataru Endo is poised to benefit from Martin Zubimendi rejecting the chance to join Liverpool as Arne Slot is not looking to secure an alternative target.

The Dutch tactician has reacted to the Euro 2024 winner's snub by seeking to solve his defensive midfield dilemma internally.

Endo had remained determined to fight for his Liverpool future throughout the pursuit of Zubimendi despite gaining interest from the likes of Marseille.

Liverpool star Wataru Endo has been given an opportunity to save his Anfield career as Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi's decision to snub a move to Merseyside has resulted in boss Arne Slot revising his plans for the remainder of the transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Reds have entered a new era ahead of the new Premier League campaign getting underway with a trip to newly-promoted Ipswich Town on Saturday, with Jurgen Klopp no longer being in the hot-seat thanks to exiting after a reign which saw him lift silverware on eight occasions.

Dutch tactician Slot has been tasked with being his successor and, with the August 30 deadline looming, he is still seeking his first acquisition of the summer as Zubimendi pulled off a dramatic U-turn and chose to remain in his current surroundings instead of completing a big-money switch to Liverpool.

Endo Poised to Profit from Zubimendi Snub

Slot turns attentions towards solving midfield problem internally

Endo has fresh hope of reigniting his Liverpool career in the wake of Zubimendi's proposed move collapsing, according to GMS sources, as Slot has reacted to the Spain international's rejection by seeking to solve his defensive midfield dilemma internally instead of moving onto an alternative target.

Real Sociedad initially expected the Euro 2024 winner to walk away from his boyhood club and test himself in the Premier League for the first time in his career when the Reds came calling - particularly due to having a release clause that could be triggered - but, in a huge twist, he has chosen to commit his future to the La Liga outfit.

Sources within Anfield have informed GMS that a fresh acquisition to protect the backline should not be expected after the significant setback of missing out on landing Zubimendi, meaning Endo is one of the current members of the squad that can view his situation from a different perspective.

Wataru Endo's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Martin Zubimendi Wataru Endo Martin Zubimendi Pass completion percentage 88.0 85.7 Shot-creating actions 2.83 1.86 Tackles 2.51 1.66 Clearances 1.62 1.83 Blocks 1.26 1.12 Key passes 0.84 0.54 Statistics correct as of 13/08/2024

The Merseyside giants also struggled to land a defensive midfielder 12 months ago, when Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia opted to join Chelsea instead of heading to Anfield, and Slot has been forced to head back to the drawing board after originally hoping to stamp his authority by being active in the transfer market.

Liverpool were adamant that Zubimendi would compliment Alexis Mac Allister in the middle of the park, while GMS sources recently revealed that Genoa's Morten Frendrup is among the names to have been scouted, but they are on course to lean on those already on the club's books after distancing themselves from snapping up a second-choice target.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wataru Endo has made 482 appearances over the course of his senior club career, with 43 of those outings coming in a Liverpool shirt

Endo Determined to Fight for Future with Reds

Marseille among sides initially hoping to land Japan international

GMS sources have been told that Endo has been determined to fight for a place in Slot's plans despite attracting interest from the likes of Ligue 1 heavyweights Marseille, but he had been given no assurances over his future role at Liverpool while they were attempting to lure Zubimendi away from Real Sociedad.

The Japan international, who still has three years remaining on his £50,000-per-week contract at Anfield, was initially in serious danger of being left with limited game time as defensive midfield had been identified as a priority position to strengthen ahead of business being put on hold as they recover from missing out on their leading target.

Although the likes of Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch will also profit from Zubimendi's snub by securing extended opportunities in the upcoming campaign, GMS sources have learned that Endo is best suited to make the position his own if he earns Slot's trust during the early stages of his reign.

The 31-year-old, who completed a switch worth more than £16million from Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart as Liverpool looked to recover from the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho departing before the 2023/24 campaign, is in line to be an unexpected alternative to Zubimendi after barely featuring during pre-season.

