Liverpool star Wataru Endo could have his Anfield career cut short as he is line to have his long-term future evaluated when current Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot arrives on Merseyside as Jurgen Klopp's replacement in the dugout, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Japan international joined the Reds in a deal worth in the region of £16million from Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart in August - helping to fill the void left by the departed Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - he will be forced to contend with a managerial change in the coming weeks.

Klopp is preparing to walk away from his position at the end of the season, due to running out of energy during another campaign which has seen his side challenge for the Premier League title, and Slot will make an assessment on how to take the squad forward when his appointment is confirmed.

Endo Could be Among First Casualties of New Regime

Japan international's future will be discussed behind the scenes

Endo's future in a Liverpool shirt is likely to be cast into doubt at the end of the season, according to GMS sources, as plans have already been put in place by incoming sporting director Richard Hughes and Fenway Sports Group's chief executive of football Michael Edwards for a defensive midfielder to be brought in during the early stages of Slot's reign.

Although the 31-year-old has gone on to make 40 appearances for the Reds and played a pivotal role in winning the Carabao Cup, it is understood that a ruthless policy to bring in a fresh face to be deployed in front of the backline has been given the green light as he was initially acquired as a short-term fix when Klopp was left short of options.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wataru Endo has made at least one tackle in every Premier League fixture he has started, with his highest tally of four coming in home draws against Manchester City and Manchester United, along with a 3-1 win over Burnley at Anfield

Fresh competition would leave Endo at serious risk of having limited game time if he remains in his current surroundings, and GMS sources have been informed that his situation will be evaluated during internal discussions involving Slot when he is installed as the next Liverpool manager.

The former Urawa Red Diamonds man still has three years remaining on his £50,000-per-week contract at Anfield, meaning the Merseyside heavyweights are in a strong negotiating position if any interested parties are alerted to his potential availability during the fast-approaching summer transfer window.

Endo has been hailed by Klopp, with him being described by the German tactician as 'exceptional' following his impressive performance during Liverpool's Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea, but GMS sources have been told that he could be among the first casualties of the Slot regime.

Slot Considering Summer Reunion with Weiffer

Dutch tactician wants defensive midfielder to follow him from Feyenoord

Slot could raid his current employers when he goes in search of fresh impetus at the base of Liverpool's midfield as GMS sources understand that Feyenoord enforcer Mats Wieffer is being linked with a summer move to Merseyside and may follow in the former AZ Alkmaar head coach's footsteps.

The 24-year-old has made 78 appearances under the tutelage of the soon-to-be appointed Reds chief and, despite being used in a defensive-minded role for a large number of those outings, he has contributed in the final third of the pitch by finding the back of the net nine times and providing his teammates with a further 11 assists.

Wataru Endo's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Mats Wieffer Wataru Endo Mats Wieffer Percentage of dribblers tackled 34.7 55.6 Ball recoveries 5.30 7.50 Tackles 2.41 2.88 Clearances 1.63 1.32 Blocks 1.27 2.36 Interceptions 1.14 1.74 Key passes 0.78 1.32 Statistics correct as of 02/05/2024

Although Slot could go in search of a quickfire reunion with Wieffer, Eredivisie outfit Feyenoord will go into the fast-approaching transfer window without any pressure to part ways with the Netherlands international as he still has three years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket just shy of £7,000-per-week.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored and FBref