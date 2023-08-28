Liverpool 'will fight' to keep Mohamed Salah at Anfield despite a key development emerging amid interest from big-spending Al-Ittihad, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having already seen Fabinho join the Saudi Arabian side in a £40million deal earlier this summer, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is not looking to sanction another eye-catching departure.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool have maintained that Salah is not for sale after Al-Ittihad have reignited their interest with the September 1 deadline just a matter of days away.

The report suggests agent Ramy Abbas dismissed the possibility of his client, who has scored 187 goals during his time on Merseyside, heading to the Saudi Pro League earlier this month.

Klopp has also revealed that Liverpool are yet to receive a bid from Al-Ittihad, while potential proposals will not be entertained.

Respected journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds could be left in a difficult situation as the Saudi Arabian transfer window is due to close after the Premier League's cut-off point, meaning bids could be lodged after Friday.

It is understood that Al-Ittihad are willing to pay more than £100million for Salah and make the Egyptian one of the best-paid players in the world with a salary package worth close to £1.5million-per-week.

He has entered the final two years of his £350,000-per-week Liverpool contract, leading to question marks over where his long-term future lies.

Liverpool summer Signings Fee Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton & Hove Albion) £35m Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig) £60m Wataru Endo (VfB Stuttgart) £16.2m All fees via Sky Sports

What has Dean Jones said about Salah?

Jones understands that Liverpool are remaining resolute in their stance and preparing to reject any bids which are lodged for Salah.

But the transfer insider has warned that Al-Ittihad's mammoth budget means that a deal cannot be ruled out for the winger, while a bid is expected.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "The message out of Liverpool remains that they intend to knock back any offer for Salah, no matter the level.

"But there is genuine expectation that a bid is coming here and if an offer of anything like £100million is actually on the table, can you turn it down? You'll never see that type of money for him again.

"He is 31 and Liverpool have a host of forward options already. Of course they would miss him and of course it’s hard to evolve, but it’s not impossible.

"I personally think Liverpool will fight for their man here because of Klopp’s hardball stance on how he feels about the situation - and they have already taken a couple of his important squad players - but a deal could happen.

"There is barely anything in football that is impossible when you have so much financial power and are ready to offer Salah the role of Saudi poster boy - a playing situation where he would stand side-by-side with Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar to take this league to where it wants to be in terms of global status."

What's next for Liverpool?

According to Portuguese media outlet A Bola, Liverpool have identified Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix as a potential replacement for Salah.

The report suggests the creative midfielder, who scored four goals during a loan spell with Chelsea last season, could be acquired for close to £69million ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

Felix is not in the forefront of Atletico boss Diego Simeone's plans, resulting in him still searching for his first appearance of the new campaign.

But Liverpool are facing a major obstacle in their pursuit of the Portugal international as his preference is to join Barcelona, while a move to Saudi Arabia may also be on the cards.

Atletico are in a strong negotiating position as Felix's contract, which allows him to pocket close to £240,000-per-week, is not due to expire until the summer of 2027.