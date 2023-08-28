Liverpool are expected to be 'working right until the final seconds of the transfer window' ahead of potentially making a 'surprise' signing at Anfield, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds have spent more than £100million on additions to boss Jurgen Klopp's squad, but the September 1 deadline is looming.

Liverpool transfer news - Latest

According to Football Insider, Crystal Palace defensive midfielder Cheick Doucoure is at the top of Liverpool's wishlist with just days to go until the window slams shut.

The report suggests the Merseyside outfit are keen to recruit the Mali international, who has made 38 appearances for his current employers, despite having a £70million price tag.

Doucoure first moved onto Liverpool's radar last month, when there was uncertainty over the futures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, but their departures to Saudi Arabia has resulted in the Reds looking to up the ante.

Klopp has also been forced to look elsewhere after Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia snubbed switches to Anfield in favour of joining Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are lining up Atletico Madrid creative midfielder Joao Felix as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah if he leaves Merseyside.

But the Reds may be facing an uphill battle to sign the Portugal international, who scored four goals during a loan spell with Chelsea last season, as his preference is to join Barcelona despite additional interest from Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool summer signings Fee Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton & Hove Albion) £35m Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig) £60m Wataru Endo (VfB Stuttgart) £16.2m All fees via Sky Sports

What has Ben Jacobs said about Liverpool's transfer plans?

Jacobs is expecting Liverpool to make another shock signing after acquiring Wataru Endo in a £16.2million deal from Bundesliga side Stuttgart.

But the respected journalist has warned that clubs may force the Reds to pay over the odds for their late targets after they were willing to pay £111million for Caicedo.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Liverpool are going to surprise us. They did so with Endo and I think that they're going to be working right until the final seconds of the transfer window to see what's feasible.

"But because they showed their hand about what they were prepared to pay for Moises Caicedo, any selling club is now well aware that Liverpool have got a relatively healthy budget for the right target that they're prepared to spend."

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool have maintained that Salah is not for sale, according to The Athletic, after Al-Ittihad have reignited their interest.

The report suggests agent Ramy Abbas dismissed the possibility of his client, who has found the back of the net 187 times during his spell on Merseyside, heading to the Saudi Pro League earlier this month.

Klopp has also insisted that Liverpool are yet to receive a bid from Al-Ittihad, while potential proposals will not be entertained.

But reputable journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds could be left in a difficult situation as the Saudi Arabian transfer window is due to close after the Premier League's cut-off point, meaning bids could be lodged after Friday.

Al-Ittihad raided Liverpool earlier in the summer, when they sealed Fabinho's acquisition in a £40million deal, but they have set their sights on striking another eye-catching agreement.

The Saudi Arabian big-spenders are willing to pay more than £100million for Salah and make the winger one of the best-paid players in the world with a salary package worth close to £1.5million-per-week.