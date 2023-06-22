Liverpool should consider signing James Ward-Prowse as the Southampton star could be a 'smart squad option' at Anfield, RedmenTV presenter Paul Machin has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having already acquired Alexis Mac Allister in a deal worth up to £55million, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has set his sights on luring further fresh faces to Merseyside.

Liverpool transfer news - James Ward-Prowse

According to MailOnline, Liverpool are prepared to play the waiting game as they are unwilling to meet Southampton's £50million valuation of Ward-Prowse.

The report suggests the Reds would be tempted to head to the negotiating table if the England international's price tag is halved as the transfer deadline nears.

But Liverpool are not the only side eyeing Ward-Prowse as transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that a bidding war could ensue due to up to four Premier League clubs being in the hunt for his signature.

It is understood that West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur are pushing hardest for the central midfielder, who is expected to leave Southampton after suffering relegation to the Championship.

Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers have also shown an interest in Ward-Prowse, with an immediate return to the Premier League on offer.

What has Paul Machin said about Ward-Prowse?

Machin believes Ward-Prowse could be a shrewd signing as Liverpool look to add more homegrown talent to their ranks.

The presenter feels the Southampton captain is capable of making an impact as the Reds prepare to compete in next season's Europa League.

Machin told GIVEMESPORT: "If a good value deal could be struck, Liverpool need homegrown players. This is the kind of deal that Chelsea and Manchester City have picked upon over the years.

"He's good enough to come in to a variety of games and is very much good enough to play at the Europa League level. James Ward-Prowse could actually be a smart squad option for Liverpool."

Would Ward-Prowse be a good signing for Liverpool?

Ward-Prowse could give Liverpool an extra attacking dimension from the middle of the park as, according to FBref, he averaged more goals, assists and shots per 90 minutes than Jordan Henderson last season.

Despite being in a struggling side which eventually suffered relegation from the top flight, the 28-year-old still found the back of the net 11 times in all competitions, emphasising that he is more than capable of making his presence felt in the final third of the pitch.

Ward-Prowse is also deadly from set-pieces, with David Beckham being the only man to have scored more free-kicks in Premier League history, which could be used to Liverpool's advantage if he were to end up at Anfield.

WhoScored ranked him as Southampton's top performer during the 2022/23 campaign, highlighting that he should not be preparing for a season in the Championship.

Signing Ward-Prowse, who has been described as 'world-class' by former Saints boss Nathan Jones, could be a clever piece of business by Klopp.