Liverpool have 'put the feelers out' for up to five different midfield signings in recent weeks at Anfield, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Due to outgoings at Anfield, the Reds are in need of multiple reinforcements in the middle of the park.

Liverpool transfer news - Latest

Jurgen Klopp will have to deal without the services of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, and Naby Keita next season, with all three now out of contract.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai were recently announced as new signings, after Liverpool acted fast to bring in replacements this summer.

However, the Merseyside club don't appear to be stopping there, with multiple midfielders still being linked with a move to Anfield.

The likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Romeo Lavia, and Khepren Thuram are all being looked at by Liverpool according to various outlets.

Although there's plenty of time left in the summer transfer window, Klopp will want his new signings in the building ahead of the start of pre-season, in order to give them time to gel with their new teammates and adapt to his system.

Considering how poorly they performed last season, failing to qualify for the Champions League, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Liverpool continue to splash the cash.

The difficulty for Liverpool in finding new recruits is Klopp has a heavy focus on a player's character and personality, not just his ability.

Back in May, he said: "I need to know about the player, I need to know. That’s why these talks are extremely important. They are because you just need to know where he stands. What does he want to reach? What does he want to achieve? What does he want to do? How is he?"

What has Jones said about Liverpool?

Jones has suggested that Liverpool have the feelers out for multiple different midfield options.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Liverpool have got the feelers out on three, four, or maybe even five fronts right now. It's not clear what avenue they're going to go down."

What's next for Liverpool?

Some of the Anfield faithful may have been concerned that the lack of Champions League football will hamper their chances of signing players.

So far, with the additions of Szoboszlai and Mac Allister, the fans may be slightly less worried.

The history of the club, the manager, and the attraction of the Premier League, in general, is often enough to get deals over the line, but there's no doubt they will be desperate to return to Europe's elite club competition.