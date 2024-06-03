Highlights Liverpool are prioritising a move for a creative winger this summer.

Leeds forward Cryscensio Summerville is on the Reds' radar after impressing in the Championship.

The club reportedly wants stars Mo Salah and Luiz Diaz to stay for another season.

Liverpool are targeting a summer move for a wide, creative-minded player, and it is their number one priority in the transfer window, journalist Ben Jacobs tells GIVEMESPORT.

While the exits of Mo Salah and Luis Diaz seem unlikely in the next few months, the Reds are willing to bring in their future replacements this summer.

Both forwards were linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in the past 12 months, as Liverpool rejected a £150million bid for Salah last summer.

Recent reports suggest Diaz could be on the move to the Saudi Pro League this summer, but Jacobs says the Reds do not want to lose the 27-year-old just yet.

After a series of exits last summer when the likes of Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino, Fabinho, and James Milner all left, this time Liverpool are likely to keep their core together.

As new manager Arne Slot prepares for his first year at Anfield, keeping most of the senior players could help the Dutchman prepare for his Premier League debut after replacing Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool ‘Don’t Want’ to Lose Salah and Diaz

Their priority is a new winger

Liverpool are keen to keep their stars Mo Salah and Luis Diaz for at least one more season, Jacobs tells GIVEMESPORT:

“What we know about Liverpool’s summer plans is that the number one priority is a wide, creative-minded player, whether winger or wide forward. “And that's not an indication necessarily that either Mo Salah or Luis Diaz is going anywhere, the expectation is that Liverpool don't want to lose Diaz and Salah will stay at least for one more season.”

In recent weeks, Liverpool have been linked with Leeds winger Cryscensio Summerville, who was voted the Championship Player of the Season last campaign.

As Leeds failed to secure promotion, Summerville could be available for a ‘cut-price’ deal this summer, worth around £30-40 million.

Crysencio Summerville Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Championship 46 20 9 FA Cup 2 1 1 EFL Cup 1 0 0

Liverpool Keen to Sign the ‘Next Young Name’

Crysencio Summerville is on their list

Summerville’s signing may well align with Liverpool’s strategy this summer, as Jacobs suggests the Reds are seeking to bring in the ‘next young name’ to the squad before their stars depart:

“But what Liverpool tend to do is try and bring in the next young name in a core position where they know they need to strengthen when the incumbent is still there. “So what some clubs do is they lose someone, and then they have to replace and if they don't replace, the fans feel the squad is weaker. “What Liverpool tend to do is keep the name that is integral to the side whilst trying to get the next name in early. “So then it gives that young name, a period of transition where maybe their role and their minutes in their first season are not quite as high.”

Liverpool are likely to face competition for Summerville this summer as Chelsea also show interest in the 22-year-old, who has just completed his third senior season in England.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-06-24.