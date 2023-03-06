Liverpool's transfer plans have not changed despite Roberto Firmino's impending departure, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Brazilian is set to leave Anfield at the end of the season, but Jones says bringing in an "elite" central midfielder remains the Reds' priority.

Liverpool transfer news — Roberto Firmino

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently confirmed that Firmino will depart the Merseyside club in the summer when his contract expires.

"It was not an easy decision for him," the German told reporters (via Liverpool Echo) after his side's incredible 7-0 win against rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

Firmino has been a great servant to Liverpool, making over 350 appearances, as per Transfermarkt.

Since arriving at the Reds from Hoffenheim back in 2015, the 31-year-old has helped the club to win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

What has Dean Jones said about Liverpool and Roberto Firmino?

Jones says Liverpool's priority is a midfielder and not an attacker despite Firmino's decision to leave Anfield.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "It is an end of an era with Firmino set to leave, but the chances of bringing in another top forward are slim. I’m told the priority in the next market remains on getting that elite central midfielder, as they are well stocked in attack."

Who could Liverpool sign?

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham is believed to be Liverpool's priority, but there has also been a lot of talk about Mason Mount of late.

In fact, according to talkSPORT, the Reds are confident of signing the 24-year-old from their Premier League rivals Chelsea.

While Mount has often played as an attacking midfielder at Stamford Bridge, he described himself as a "number eight" in an interview with Soccer AM earlier this season.

"I’m a midfielder," the England international said. "I’m a number eight. I’ve always said that. I feel like I’m versatile, so I can play higher up, I can play deeper. I’ve played so many positions over the last few years.

"In this day and age, being able to play different positions is so key. We can change formation three times in a game and you can play three different positions. That’s what managers ask for, and it’s what you need to play in the Premier League."

Liverpool fans will be sad to see Firmino go, but signing players of Bellingham and Mount's quality this summer would undoubtedly soften the blow.