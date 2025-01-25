Liverpool transfer target Milos Kerkez has appeared to deny any chances of a transfer to the Reds while speaking on a live stream. The Bournemouth fullback has been heavily linked with Arne Slot's side all season.

It's no secret that the Reds are in the market for a new left-back with aging defender Andy Robertson's position as a regular starter under ever-increasing scrutiny. The Scottish defender has been a brilliant servant but it feels as though his best years are probably now behind him.

As such, a number of fullbacks have been touted as possible successors, with names like Antonee Robinson, Rayan Ait-Nouri, and Alphonso Davies all mentioned in recent months. Kerkez is also on that list.

GIVEMESPORT sources understand that Liverpool have set their sights on fighting off stiff competition from rivals Manchester United as they attempt to land the Bournemouth talent, with a £50m fee touted as the asking price.

With that in mind, it will come as a big blow to the Reds that the player himself has appeared to have downplayed any talk of a transfer to Anfield being close. Indeed, footage seemingly taken from his live stream and circulated on social media, as well as in the press, relays audio of the Hungary international saying:

"I will not go to Liverpool. For everybody listening, I will not."

Interestingly enough, Liverpool take on Bournemouth next weekend in the Premier League. That match also happens to take place on February 1st, just two days before the January transfer window closes for English teams.

With that in mind, it does seem as though a winter move to Anfield for Kerkez is now off the cards. And with Man United in the mix, it could suggest he has his heart set on a transfer to Old Trafford. More optimistically for Bournemouth fans, though, there is every chance his words are a firm commitment to the south coast club.