Highlights Liverpool are pursuing a deal for Martin Zubimendi and this could trigger more summer transfers soon.

Midfield options include Ederson & Bruno Guimaraes, with a potential move for Andre probably off the cards.

Slot is assessing defenders Maxence Lacroix & Antonio Silva, but a summer move for Levi Colwill is unlikely.

It's been a quiet summer for Liverpool so far. Although it began with the depature of club icon Jurgen Klopp and the arrival of his successor Arne Slot, the Reds are yet to make a signing.







Plenty of names have been linked and while their rivals have been busy, the side from Anfield remain the only Premier League team yet to land a transfer to date. That could all change in the near future, however.

Indeed, the latest news is that Liverpool are ‘pushing’ to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi and the player is keen to join in a potential £51m deal. Once that transfer is complete, it could kick-start an avalanche of summer deals for the Reds.

Indeed, GIVEMESPORT's Ben Jacobs has reported that the club could be set for a "busy close to the summer transfer window." With that said, here are the other names Slot could bring in next after Zubimendi.

Midfield Options

Ederson, Bruno Guimaraes

Alongside Zubimendi, the Reds could look to strengthen midfield even more. Jacobs has noted that "Liverpool have also given some consideration to Atalanta midfielder Ederson." That said, a deal for the player is not understood to be close despite earlier reports elsewhere suggesting as much.

With the club focusing their efforts in Europe to find their ideal No.6 – amid the belief that Wataru Endo is no longer seen the right man for the job – Bruno Guimaraes' name had popped too. An enquiry has been made about the Newcastle star – who is happy enough at St James’ Park – and a late-window move cannot be ruled out just yet, even if it would take an "astronomical offer" to get the deal done with Manchester City also in the mix.

Another name to have been metioned is Andre. The club event sent a delegation to Brazil to watch the Fluminense star last year but decided against making an offer. This is because they felt he was destined for Fulham, with Joao Palhinha on his way to Bayern Munich. It doesn't seem as though the Reds will come back in for the player, even if he has yet to seal a transfer to the Cottagers.

Winger Targets

Anthony Gordon

In the same report, Jacobs revealed that Liverpool expect both Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah to stay so won't panic trying to bring in a new winger before the end of the deadline. That said, they have a strong admiration for Anthony Gordon.

The Newcastle man was nearly part of a swap deal with Joe Gomez earlier on in the summer, and while that ultimately fell through, interest in the Englishman remains. However, the £100m demanded by the Magpies is not viewed as realistic by the Reds.

The earlier deal would have been a £75m transfer, with £45m recouped on Gomez going in the other direction. Gordon’s head has been turned, though, and he is still keen on joining his boyhood club.

Gordon’s Career Club Games Goals Assists Everton 78 7 8 Preston 11 0 0 Newcastle 64 13 11 England 4 0 0

Defenders Wanted

Maxence Lacroix, Antonio Silva

Finally, while Jacobs notes that Virgil van Dijk is poised to stay for at least another season despite formative Saudi interest, Slot is continuing to assess potential new centre-backs.

Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix is one name to be of interest. The 24-year-old has also been linked with a move to Crystal Palace – who could replace Newcastle-linked Marc Guehi – and so the Reds may need to act fast if they want to beat their Premier League rivals to that particular deal.

An alternative option is Benfica’s Antonio Silva. With an £85m release clause, this deal won't be cheap but he appears to be an exciting proposition. Still only 20 years of age, the centre-back has good Champions League expereince (14 games) and has been a regular at the back for his club over the past two seasons – winning the Portuguese Primeira Liga in 2022/23.

One player not expected to arrive this summer is Chelsea's Levi Colwill. Liverpool could potentially revisit this deal in 2025, but with just a matter of weeks before the end of the transfer window, the club hierarchy do not feel as though a deal is possible.

Stats via Transfermarkt (as of 09/08/24).