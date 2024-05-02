Highlights Liverpool have been linked with Atalanta's Teun Koopmeiners amid Arne Slot's potential arrival.

Koopmeiners' impressive form at Atalanta has attracted interest across Europe.

Jurgen Klopp's exit and Arne Slot's potential arrival may impact the potential move.

Liverpool's transfer mill is in full swing as their disappointing end to the current campaign - alongside the imminent arrival of Arne Slot with Jurgen Klopp's exit fast approaching - has seen the Merseyside outfit touted to sign a multitude of stars. One player that has been linked is Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners, with the Dutchman playing a key role in dumping the Reds out of the Europa League last month - though whilst the rumours continue to swirl over his suggested move, Fabrizio Romano has stated that there is "nothing concrete" ahead of a potential summer swoop.

Koopmeiners burst onto the scene as AZ Alkmaar, making his debut aged just 19, and with 154 appearances for his hometown club, that led to a move to Atalanta. His switch to Italy has seen him produce the best form of his career, recording double figures in front of goal in his two most recent Serie A seasons, and as such, he has become a huge part of the Netherlands’ national side - garnering interest from across the continent.

Liverpool have been one side linked amongst others, and with Dutch manager Slot all but set to join the club once Klopp leaves upon the expiration of his contract in June, it seems to be a move that could happen. But Romano has stated that whilst Slot likes the prospect of signing Koopmeiners, there haven’t been any talks linking him with the Anfield club - and so there is nothing concrete in terms of a move just yet.

Romano: "Nothing Concrete for Teun Koopmeiners"

The Dutchman is a potential target but a move is a long way off

Writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano hinted that Liverpool could make a move for Koopmeiners in the coming months due to Slot's admiration for him; though that may just be down to the "obvious" Dutch link which has also seen the likes of Lutsharel Geertruida and Quinten Timber linked to Anfield. He said:

"Teun Koopmeiners has been linked with Liverpool as a player that Slot likes, but Slot has not discussed any names with Liverpool so far when it comes to transfer targets. It’s obvious now to link Dutch players with Liverpool, but the reality is that nothing is advanced or concrete now, it’s still too early. It’s also worth saying that Juventus consider Koopmeiners as one of their main targets for the summer window."

Teun Koopmeiners "Sensational" Amid Atalanta Form

The Dutchman is one of Atalanta's star players

Liverpool fans will know of Atalanta's talents all too well after their shock Europa League defeat, bowing out to the Bergamo-based side in a 3-1 aggregate loss. Whilst Koopmeiners didn't register a goal involvement across the two legs of the quarter-final and former West Ham United man Gianluca Scamacca stole the headlines, the team effort from the Gewiss Stadium outfit was something to marvel at.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Teun Koopmeiners has 21 caps for the Netherlands, registering two goals for The "Oranje"

Koopmeiners has been influential to the side since he joined in 2021, registering 28 goals and 13 assists in just 121 games; leading to calls dubbing him as "sensational". In particular, Dougie Critchley of Sky Sports waxed lyrical over the Dutchman, citing his availability to play throughout the spine of the team as a huge reason for him being able to excel in any system possible. He said:

"Not the man, the myth, the legend Teun Koopmeiners popping up with 2 goals to knock Milan out of the Coppa Italia. How many modern-day footballers can play at centre-back, in midfield or as a no.10?! Sensational footballer!"

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 02-05-24.