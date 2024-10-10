Liverpool hero Mohamed Salah could be on his way to America at the end of the season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed, with new MLS franchise San Diego set to make the Reds talisman an offer in the hopes of him becoming their mantle piece star.

San Diego are the latest expansion side to join the MLS, where they will become members of the Western Conference at the start of next season, which starts in February 2025. Already signing the likes of former Manchester United man Paddy McNair and ex-Nottingham Forest star Alex Mighten for the new season, the Californian side will want to make a big splash going into the new campaign - and with Salah being out of contract and thus on the radar of many teams should he fail to renew his Liverpool contract, they could make a huge statement to the league by exploring a move for the Egypt legend.

Sources: San Diego Could Make Effort to Sign Salah

Mohamed Salah will not be short of suitors in the coming months

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that there is a genuine interest for Salah to become the second star to land at new MLS club San Diego once they join the division at the start of next season.

Liverpool's record top scorers - All-time club ranking, all competitions Player Years active Goals scored 1. Ian Rush 1980-87, 1988-96 346 2. Roger Hunt 1958-1969 285 3. Gordon Hodgson 1925-1936 241 4. Billy Liddell 1938-1961 228 5. Mohamed Salah 2017-Present 217 6. Steven Gerrard 1998-2015 186

Reports have previously stated that an offer from the MLS could be on its way if Salah does decide to leave Arne Slot's side once his contract runs out in the summer, and San Diego are a top candidate from the USA if he does decide to venture across the pond.

The new franchise are intent on making a huge coup by potentially landing Salah in one of their Designated Player spots, of which each team is able to sign up to three players outside of their salary cap - nicknamed the 'David Beckham Rule' after the England legend kickstarted the league's fame upon his move to Los Angeles Galaxy in 2007.

So far, San Diego's biggest acquisition ahead of their first-ever game is Hirving Lozano, a 29-year-old Mexican winger who has had a superb career amid spells at PSV Eindhoven and Napoli with 67 league goals in 208 top-flight games in Europe, with four strikes in four Eredivisie games in the current campaign.

But Salah's global fame and achievements for Liverpool would blow that move out of the water, and with British-Egyptian businessman Mohamed Mansour heading San Diego's introduction to the league, the ambitious owner could look to bring Salah to the club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah has been in superb form for Liverpool with an overall tally of 217 goals in 359 games.

San Diego's plans will be to promote talent from Southern California and Mexico, which would give them money to land a significant player - and Salah has been seen as the ultimate signing, and they would look to get involved in the bidding to land the Premier League star even if he is courted by other clubs.

Liverpool Would Massively Miss Mohamed Salah

But they could favour youth, which may force him abroad

Salah's departure would be scorned by Liverpool fans, as he continues to produce strong numbers as he has done throughout his Anfield career.

It was always unlikely that Salah would match his first campaign at the club in which he scored 44 goals in just 52 games, but his worst tally since then has been 23 goals - showing an outstanding level of consistency and dedication to the longevity of his career across tournaments including the Champions League.

If Salah was to depart, he would leave a gaping hole in Liverpool's attack and at the age of just 32, he would be a huge miss both on and off the field due to his experience - though given that he turns 33 next season, that could be enough reason for Liverpool to let him go if they decide to favour youth development to prolong their future prospects.

