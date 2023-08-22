Highlights Liverpool are still in the market for a midfielder, but Stefan Bajcetic's return to the squad may impact their plans for a No.6.

Liverpool are still in the market for a midfielder in the final few days of the window, but not necessarily a No.6. That’s partly because Stefan Bajcetic is back in the matchday squad. Liverpool did consider Sofyan Amrabat, and although some say he’s still on their radar, I think Wataru Endo’s arrival from Stutggart now means they are looking elsewhere.

Endo might not have excited the fanbase in the same way as Moises Caicedo or Romeo Lavia, but I thought he had a solid debut coming off the bench against Bournemouth. Jurgen Klopp was a key voice in his signing, even though Endo goes against the usual profile Liverpool opt for, especially when a fee is involved.

Latest on Kalvin Phillips and Gravenberch

Liverpool now want a versatile central midfielder and that’s why long-standing target Ryan Gravenberch can’t be discounted even though Bayern’s position all summer has been that he’s not for sale.

Liverpool had Gravenberch on their radar before he moved from Ajax to Bayern a year ago. The 21-year-old didn’t enjoy his football under Julian Nagelsmann, so it has been up to Thomas Tuchel to man-manage Gravenberch.

Nagelsmann thought Gravenberch lacked defensive discipline and at times lost his focus off the ball. But there’s no doubt he is a top talent, which is why Bayern have been reluctant to sell to date - The Mirror report that he would cost suitors £22m.

Links with Liverpool and Aurelien Tchouameni don’t carry much substance because the Real Madrid midfielder doesn’t want to leave, and Real don’t want to sell. Some have theorised Real would need to cash in to fund Kylian Mbappe, but Tchouameni is really not a player seen as for sale. Plus, Mbappe appears committed to PSG anyway for now.

Andre is another player Liverpool have looked at, but Fluminense don’t want to sell in 2024 meaning his €40m release clause would need to be triggered.

And Liverpool have also been linked with Kalvin Phillips. This one could still be one to keep an eye on because Liverpool did look at Phillips when he was still at Leeds, even though sources close to Phillips have indicated he wants to fight for his place at Manchester City following his £45m arrival in 2022. "

Could Salah really leave?

The Saudi interest in Mo Salah is very real and deal makers are prepared to be patient. Al-Ittihad would love to sign the Egyptian striker on a two-year deal.

But Salah’s agent has already downplayed a move. Salah is committed to Liverpool. It would be a huge twist if Salah left, especially since Saudi sources have always indicated he is a 2024 not 2023 target.

Salah has been made part of the senior player-leadership team at Liverpool, and following the departures of Jordan Henderson and James Milner this summer his experience (and goals, of course) are more important than ever.

Liverpool were caught off-guard by the Saudi approach for Henderson (Fabinho a bit less so), and it has been a window full of surprises, but they have no intent to let Salah go.