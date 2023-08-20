Highlights Liverpool's pursuit of Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch is heating up as the Dutch midfielder climbs their priority list for a new midfield addition.

Liverpool are likely to be in the market for a new midfielder during the summer transfer window, and Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has provided an update on their pursuit of Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch.

Meanwhile, Galetti has also discussed the prospect of another midfielder making the move to Anfield, with Ben Jacobs providing some insight into why Liverpool signed Wataru Endo.

Liverpool transfer news - Ryan Gravenberch

Back in July, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Bayern Munich's Gravenberch was an option for the Merseyside club during the summer window.

The Dutchman has struggled for game time since his move to the Allianz Arena and could be searching for a move away from the German club.

Liverpool appeared to move on to other targets for the midfield position, with Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia both eyed.

However, the young midfield duo recently signed for Chelsea, meaning Jurgen Klopp's side will be desperately searching for other options.

Liverpool recently announced the signing of former Stuttgart midfielder Endo, who joins the club at the age of 30.

Although the Japanese international is undoubtedly an excellent player, it's a slightly different target to the young talents in Caicedo and Lavia.

Endo certainly wasn't plan A for Klopp and his recruitment team, but they appear to be going in a different direction now.

And journalist Galetti has provided an update on their pursuit of Gravenberch, which could now start heating up.

What has Galetti said about Liverpool?

Galetti has suggested that Gravenberch is now climbing up Liverpool's priority list for a new midfield addition this summer.

The journalist adds that Klopp wasn't so keen in the past, but he's now changed his mind, possibly due to missing out on other targets.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Gravenberch on his side is climbing position in the preferred list of Liverpool. The Dutch midfielder could leave Bayern Munich in the next two weeks.

"Jurgen Klopp was not convinced by him in the past, but is now changing his mind about Gravenberch. I'm told he is becoming a concrete solution for the Liverpool midfield."

Manu Kone

Kone is another player who has been on Liverpool's list during the summer transfer window.

Back in July, BILD journalist Christian Falk told GIVEMESPORT that the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder was a target, but a move is yet to materialise.

The 22-year-old is a similar profile in terms of age to Caicedo and Lavia, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Reds look to try to bring in the likes of Kone, alongside the more experienced Endo.

As per Sofascore, Kone averaged 2.5 tackles, 1.1 interceptions, 7.4 total duels won, and 6.8 ground duels won per game in the Bundesliga during the last campaign.

The Frenchman could be what Liverpool need to add some defensive solidity in the midfield, allowing some of their attacking talent to express themselves further up the pitch.

Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita have all left the club already this summer, with Dominik Szobszlai and Alexis Mac Allister signing on the dotted line.

Although the two new additions are impressive signings in the middle of the park, there's no doubt Klopp will be looking for at least a couple more to ensure he has a deep enough squad to compete on all fronts this season.

Now, journalist Galetti has listed another name who could be targeted by Liverpool before the window slams shut in September.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Khephren Thuram is another name on the list. For the French midfielder there is also interest from Juventus. Manu Kone, who is also followed by Borussia Dortmund, represents another profile and is always appreciated by Klopp."

Wataru Endo

Endo has now officially signed as a Liverpool player, with the Reds moving fast to secure a midfielder after missing out on key targets.

Due to his age, this one could have been a surprise to many, with Liverpool often preferring to sign young talents for the future and allowing Klopp to develop them.

However, they needed to plug a hole with Fabinho leaving, and journalist Jacobs has now explained the reasoning behind the move for the former Stuttgart man.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The thinking behind it is really very simple. Liverpool are obviously very data driven and when you look at the qualities that he has, it's pretty obvious what he'll bring to Liverpool. Stamina, tenacity, excellent coverage of the field.

"I think, therefore, Endo will take very well and quickly to the pace of the Premier League. In the same way, for example, that James Milner was a fantastic servant for the football club, despite the fact that he was getting on in age.

"There's nothing in this case to suggest that a 30-year-old won't be able to provide plenty of short term benefit for Liverpool. So this is about making sure that Liverpool are not thin in midfield.

"It's a solution to a problem off the back of missing out on Caicedo and Lavia, but that doesn't mean that it's a panic buy in any way. I think that Liverpool felt like he was available in the market. He wanted the move.

"He's got strong qualities that they need. He adds depth. He wants to be there."

What's next for Liverpool?

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool could now make a move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

The Moroccan international is in the last 12 months of his contract, so the Italian club could be forced to sell to avoid him leaving on a free transfer next summer.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are facing frustrations trying to seal a deal for Fluminense's Andre.

The Brazilian club don't want to sell the player until 2024, so they could move on to other targets.

It could be a busy end to the transfer window for Klopp and his recruitment team as they look to build a squad capable of qualifying for the Champions League.