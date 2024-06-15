Highlights James Pearce says the Reds will make signings to strengthen the squad for 2024-25.

Arne Slot gearing up for first season as Liverpool's new head coach.

Slot formally began his new role at the beginning of June after moving from Feyenoord.

The Athletic’s James Pearce believes Liverpool will look to strengthen their squad this summer but major changes are not needed unless there are significant outgoings.

Liverpool began the post-Jurgen Klopp era this month as new head coach Arne Slot began his new role with the club. The summer transfer window is now open and rumors are already starting to emerge.

It’s set to be a huge summer for the new boss following his move from Eredivisie side Feyenoord. Not only is it going to be the first campaign with a new face in the dugout for the first time in nine years, but Liverpool will also return to the Champions League after a one-season absence.

Liverpool Looking to Bolster the Squad

But huge changes are not needed at Anfield

If Liverpool are to remain competitive and adapt efficiently, Slot will need to make his own stamp on the team and bring in some key additions. According to The Athletic’s Pearce, movement is '100%' anticipated ahead of what will be a crucial summer for the club.

He insists extensive changes are not required due to the current standard and quality of the playing squad. However, as can often be the case in the transfer market, unexpected movement or outgoings could alter the course in the coming months.

Pearce told The Redmen TV:

"100 per cent, there will definitely be business done. I’ve seen people getting twitchy already and we’re not even quite in the middle of June yet. There will be some strengthening to the squad, without a shadow of a doubt. "But not wholesale changes. I don’t think that’s required. Part of it will be dictated too by outs. To react to events and there’s bound to be things happening this summer that none of us saw coming."

Liverpool 'pursuing' Real Madrid target

He is also wanted by Manchester United and PSG

Liverpool are among the clubs keen on signing Lille centre back Leny Yoro, according to reports. The 18-year-old is one of Europe’s emerging defensive talents with 60 senior appearances for his club already under his belt.

Related Liverpool 'Forcefully' Join Race to Sign Leny Yoro Liverpool have entered the battle to acquire Lille defender Leny Yoro during the summer transfer window

The Athletic’s David Ornstein reported this week that the Merseyside club have joined the race for his signature alongside Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Champions League winners Real Madrid. He claims the defender will be allowed to leave the club this summer if a suitable offer is presented.

Leny Yoro's 2023-24 stats for Lille in all competitions Appearances 44 Goals 3 Minutes played 3,690

Real Madrid are currently the favourites to sign the France youth international, however progress depends on the Spanish club’s willingness to meet Lille’s financial demands. It has been claimed the are not willing to spend over the odds on a young player about to enter the final year of his contract.