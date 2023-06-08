Liverpool are set to have a busy summer in the transfer window with Jurgen Klopp and new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke looking to make a splash in the Premier League next season.

Nevertheless, as football fans know all too well, buying the right players is tough, especially ones that can come into the ranks and hit the ground running.

As such, the Reds will need to avoid some of the names they are being linked with at the moment, ones that simply don't offer them much moving forward.

The players in this list have been generated based on substantiated reporting, coupled with our opinion regarding who Liverpool must avoid signing this summer.

Having already announced the arrival of Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister for a reported £35m earlier in the window, here are five transfers Jurgen Klopp's side must avoid making this summer.

5 Youri Tielemans

The Athletic's James Pearce claimed that Tielemans could well be on the list of potential midfield reinforcements brought into the club this summer

And sometimes purchasing relegated stars has paid off for the Reds, just look at how Georginio Wiljnaldum's move to Anfield from Newcastle United played out.

However, something tells us Tielemans isn't the guy to make much of a difference to Jurgen Klopp's midfield, nor does he fit the profile of heavy metal football that the German loves.

We think Liverpool should avoid this one at all costs, even with the Belgium international being available on a free transfer.

4 Mason Mount

The Mason Mount saga continues to loom large over the Premier League and there still is no real certainty over where the midfielder may move.

The Telegraph reported that Manchester United are readying themselves to make a £50 million move for the maestro this summer, which may put Liverpool out of the race.

Alas, Liverpool fans can rejoice that this one doesn't seem to be happening for them, a transfer most of the fan base voiced their concerns about anyway.

Out of form with a hefty price tag to match? Liverpool will do well to avoid this one.

3 Marc Guehi

According to the Daily Mail Guehi is a target for Liverpool this summer, to bolster their options at centre-back to partner Virgil Van Dijk.

Now, we are not saying that Guehi hasn't had a decent season for Palace, he has, but the rumoured price tag of £50 million is far too much to be splashing out on him right now.

The same report from the Daily Mail also claims that Tottenham, Manchester United and Arsenal are interested in Guehi, a bidding war the Reds needn't get involved in.

2 Daichi Kamada

According to CalcioMercato, Liverpool are still in the race for free agent Daichi Kamada, even though a deal with the midfielder and AC Milan is close.

This one seems like a bit of a nothing story, however, the links are there, meaning the Reds may have some form of interest in the midfielder.

That being said, with Alexis Mac Allister moving ever closer to an Anfield move, bringing in a player of similar ilk like Kamada would just be pointless and a waste of time for all parties involved.

READ MORE: Liverpool: £53m midfield duo ‘in talks’ to join Mac Allister at Anfield

1 Jules Kounde

Liverpool have been linked with a shock move for Barcelona defender Jules Kounde in recent weeks with Jurgen Klopp eager to bring the Frenchman to Anfield, according to the Daily Mail.

Nevertheless, Barcelona coach Xavi also insisted Kounde remains central to his plans, telling Spanish outlet SPORT: "It is that there has been no case. It has been more a matter of the press. In fact, I had a conversation with Kounde a week ago with no problems."

Although, The Daily Mail claims Kounde would be available for £52 million, something which would put a bit of a dent in Liverpool's transfer budget.

With a midfield rebuild clearly on the top of priorities at Anfield this summer, splashing out £52 million on a defender who wouldn't play every game seems a stretch and should be avoided by the Reds hierarchy.