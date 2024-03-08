Highlights Reports suggest Michael Edwards is close to agreeing on a key role at Liverpool with oversight of football ops.

Possible players Edwards may target include Zielinski, Inacio, Boniface, Frimpong, and Kvaratskhelia for future success.

Liverpool's rebuild could see Edwards focusing on bargain signings and future prospects to continue the club's transformation.

The man responsible for bringing the likes of Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah to Liverpool has been touted for a return to Anfield.

Michael Edwards spent over ten years at the Merseyside club in a variety of different roles. He is most known for his work as technical director between 2016-2022, during which Liverpool won the Champions League and ended their 30-year domestic league drought.

After leaving the club in 2022, the 44-year-old has been a hot commodity, with Chelsea reportedly being one of many admirers of his work. However, he has recently been in discussions with Fenway Sports Group about making a sensational return to his former club. The latest update from David Ornstein, suggests he is "close to agreeing senior role with FSG" which would include "oversight of Liverpool football ops."

Edwards has been highlighted as being the perfect man to guide Liverpool through the post-Jurgen Klopp era, having been influential in the club's transformation over the last decade.

Should he make his return, GIVEMESPORT has taken a look at five possible players he could be looking at bringing to Anfield as he looks to continue the Reds' rebuild.

These players have been decided based on:

Similarities to previous Michael Edwards' signings

Individuals who could replace current Liverpool players

Players the club have recently been linked with

Piotr Zielinski

Napoli

In his time at the helm, Edwards showed he wasn't shy about finding bargains to help improve and add depth to Klopp's squad. He would even dip into the free market from time to time, signing the likes of Adrian and Joel Matip for nothing. Even before this, James Milner joined at the end of his deal with Manchester City and was an incredibly reliable figure throughout his tenure.

Should Edwards think about doing the same again, Polish star Piotr Zielinski maybe someone of interest. The central midfielder has played more than 350 times for Napoli since 2016, but seems to be bringing his love affair with the Parthenopeans to an end come the expiration of his contract.

Reports in Italy have indicated that a move to Inter Milan is on the cards for the 29-year-old, going as far as to say he has agreed to take a pay cut. With the deal not officially completed, Edwards may be ready to swoop in from under Milan's nose to get the deal over the line and add some experience to a youthful engine room.

Goncalo Inacio

Sporting CP

One thing that the former Tottenham analyst will be keen to ensure is that Liverpool continue to build for the future, regardless of who the next head coach is. A key thing to address moving forward is what the club do when it's time for club captain Van Dijk to move on. The Dutchman has been as big a part of the Merseysiders' success in recent years as anyone, but time rests for no man.

One defender who seems primed to take the leap up is Portuguese defender Goncalo Inacio. The 22-year-old has been developing into a top-drawer centre-back and is in the top three for interceptions, clearances and blocks for Sporting this season. With much room to grow, he fits the profile that Ibrahima Konate had before he joined the club from RB Leipzig in 2021.

By the time Van Dijk departs, the hope will be that Konate is ready to lead the line alongside another young hungry defender who may still need time to adapt, which may be the role of Inacio.

Victor Boniface

Bayer Leverkusen

The rumours of Xabi Alonso being the preferred candidate to replace Klopp at Anfield will naturally lead to speculation that he could look to bring with him some of his top performers from an outstanding Bayer Leverkusen. One such name is Nigerian frontman Victor Boniface.

The 23-year-old has been in sensational form this season with 24 goal contributions in 23 games. This type of output has been lacking from Liverpool's central strikers since the days of Roberto Firmino. While Darwin Nunez is improving and Diogo Jota is capable when fit, an extra option of this quality would be hard to turn down.

Boniface's physical attributes suit the Premier League perfectly. Should his current boss make the switch to England, the striker would know exactly what was required of him, making his transition all the more seamless.

Jeremie Frimpong

Bayer Leverkusen

Much of what has been said regarding Boniface also applies to Jeremie Frimpong.

Many would argue that the full-back areas are where Liverpool is at their strongest in terms of quality. There is no doubting that Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are among the best in the world when they are on song, but this season has proven why cover is important, as both have spent a significant period on the sidelines.

If Liverpool's former midfield maestro Alonso did take the top job, the role of the full-backs would be of utmost importance. This season, Frimpong has scored and assisted ten goals apiece. On the other side, Grimaldo has 11 goals and assists. Given the value these positions have in Alonso's system, bringing in the 23-year-old Dutchman would mean that the implementation of this style can be done in a much smoother fashion thanks to Frimpong's previous experience.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Jeremie Frimpong and Alejandro Grimaldo are the two defenders with the most goal contributions in Europe's top five leagues in the 23/24 season.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Napoli

Much like with Van Dijk, it is imperative that the league leaders prepare for life without their talisman, Mo Salah. The Egyptian King has been the shining star from the moment he first put on a red jersey, but with it seemingly increasingly likely that a move to the Saudi Pro League could happen in the summer, Liverpool must begin the search for a contingency plan.

Salah joined the club after shining in Italy, much like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The Georgian is a superstar in the making and his versatility on both flanks makes him a suitable replacement to fill the 31-year-old's gigantic shoes.

Having turned 23 last month, the winger is ready to blossom into a world-class talent and would have the tools to do so in front of the Kop end. The timing may not have been better either, with Napoli's struggles in qualifying for Europe next season possibly allowing for a cut-price deal to take place.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored .