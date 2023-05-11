Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Jude Bellingham has accepted all the details of a proposed Real Madrid contract to join the La Liga giants this summer.

Now, it goes without saying that Liverpool were more than interested in the English starlet and this news from Romano will be a slight dagger in the hearts of the Anfield faithful.

Nevertheless, in the world of football and transfers, you must move on quickly and there are plenty of alternatives to Bellingham for the Reds to explore in the transfer market when it reopens.

The players in this list have been generated based on substantiated reporting, coupled with our opinion regarding who could fit the bill on Merseyside.

From Premier League wizards to an underrated Serie A maestro, here are five midfield alternatives to Bellingham for Liverpool to sign.

5 Nicolo Barella, Inter Milan

One of the shining lights in Inter Milan's Champions League side this season, Barella will have Liverpool fans licking their lips, and for good reason too.

He's the type of relentless maestro that Jurgen Klopp has built his Liverpool midfield around in recent years and certainly fits the mould for the heavy metal style of football the German tactician loves.

Football Insider reported that Inter Milan have paved the way for the Reds to sign the Italian this summer and the Merseyside club could do far worse than the Italy international in their search for a Bellingham alternative.

4 João Palhinha, Fulham

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Harvey Elliott of Liverpool is challenged by Joao Palhinha of Fulham during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage on August 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

João Palhinha has shined bright in a breakthrough season at Fulham and the 27-year-old won't be short of admirers when the transfer window reopens this summer.

Transfermarkt rate the defensive midfielder at a cool £30m, something that would be well within the budget of Liverpool's tight purse-stringed American owners FSG.

With James Milner on his way out of Anfield this summer and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita likely to follow suit, Paulhinha would provide an assured Premier League-ready replacement for any of them.

Football Insider reported that Liverpool has close ties with Paulhinha's agent, meaning a move for the midfielder could very much be on.

3 Mason Mount, Chelsea

Mount's current Chelsea contract is entering its last 18 months, and it seems like the England international is looking for a new challenge elsewhere.

It's fair to say Mount hasn't been in the best of form for Chelsea this campaign and has been given little to no opportunities to play regularly.

However, every Liverpool fan will be fully aware of what Klopp can get out of failing players and Mount may be an ideal alternative to Bellingham this summer.

It's easy to forget just how good Mount was performing not so long ago in Chelsea's UEFA Champions League winning side and if he could rediscover this form, he'd be loved by the Kop and Klopp.

2 Alexis Mac Allister, Brighton

Fabrizio Romano, once again, revealed that Liverpool are advancing in their negotiations to sign Brighton and World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

And there is a good reason why the Reds are exploring a deal for the maestro, he's been more than impressive for Brighton this season, notching up 12 goals and 2 assists along the way.

Mac Allister could be a perfect alternative to Bellingham and would provide a like-for-like replacement for the likely outgoing Naby Keita.

There's certainly something in the water on Merseyside with this one and the Argentine could well be Liverpool's first signing of the summer.

1 Ryan Gravenberch, Bayern Munich

Gravenberch hasn't had the brightest of starts to life at the Allianz Arena and is constantly being linked with a move away from the German giants.

Italian news outlet Tuttomercatoweb revealed that the midfielder is becoming "dissatisfied" with his time at Bayern and is looking for a move away from the club.

The report adds that Liverpool hold an edge in the race for his signature too, with Klopp's side having already made their proposal to the youngster.

This is a transfer story for fans to keep an eye on over the summer. He fits the bill and profile of a player the club would make a move for, and he's more than capable of fixing some engine room holes.