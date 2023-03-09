Liverpool's possible XI for next season has been predicted by Sky Sports Germany.

Jurgen Klopp's side are in a state of flux right now.

There's no doubt they need major reinforcements in the summer - especially in the midfield department.

But their budget - and the calibre of player they will target - all depends on Champions League qualification.

It's been a difficult season for The Reds. One that looks set to end trophyless.

They're on the brink of elimination from the Champions League after a 5-2 last-16 first leg defeat to Real Madrid.

They're also currently fifth in the Premier League, although have renewed hope of finishing in the top four this season.

If they do, we could well be in store for a big summer transfer window.

Klopp: Liverpool need to be in the market

Even Klopp knows it.

"This is a summer where we have to be in the market, definitely," Klopp admitted.

"I’m sorry that I cannot guarantee Champions League at this moment, but we will fight for it. It will be tricky, and it will be decided late, I guess, but we have to start doing work early, before we know where we will end up, position-wise and European competition-wise. These things are clear."

Liverpool's possible XI for next season

But who could Liverpool sign?

Well, Sky Sports Germany had a go at predicting Liverpool's XI next season.

They only predicted two new signings - but they're pretty big ones.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham for many months and Sky Germany think he could be heading to Anfield.

Joining him is another Bundesliga player, Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig.

The Croatian centre back impressed at the World Cup - well, apart from when he was embarrassed by Lionel Messi.

The signings of Bellingham and Gvardiol are likely to cost Liverpool around a combined £200 million.

In goal, unsurprisingly, they have Alisson.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson keep their places with Gvardiol bumping Ibrahima Konate to the bench. That's a controversial one with the Frenchman impressing when he's fit plus the fact Gvardiol is a left-sided player.

But there's little doubt that Klopp needs to sign another centre-back with both Joel Matip and Joe Gomez taking a backward step this season.

In midfield, Bellingham is joined by Fabinho and Harvey Elliott. Fabinho has suffered a really difficult campaign although has shown signs of regaining his form recently. Meanwhile, Elliott has been in-and-out of the side. Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic may well feel hard done by. But Liverpool fans will probably want more than just Bellingham in the way of new midfielders.

In the front-three, Mohamed Salah is joined by Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo. That means there's no room for Diogo Jota or Luis Diaz.

While the signings of Bellingham and Gvardiol certainly won't be frowned upon, Liverpool supporters weren't too impressed with the possible XI.