The Irish number one is currently back-up to Alisson at Anfield.

Giorgi Mamardashvili's arrival next summer suggests the writing is on the wall for the Irishman.

It is very rare to see a footballer speak so publicly about their desire to leave their current team, especially when there seems to be little animosity between the two parties. More often than not, any concerns remain in-house and media-trained answers mean that fans very rarely actually get to hear how a player feels. That is what makes Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher's recent admission so refreshing.

The 25-year-old has not long established himself as Ireland's number one, yet that position is what he craves in club football too. As of now, Kelleher acts as the backup to Alisson at Anfield, and was denied an opportunity to seek new pastures over the summer. With the confirmed arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili in 12 months, the Irishman's recent comments shed light on exactly how unfairly he has been treated in recent times.

Kelleher Confirms Desire to Leave Liverpool

Speaking ahead of his country's Nations League clash against Greece on Tuesday night, Kelleher was asked about what was in store for the future. He not only reiterated his desire for first-team football, but expanded briefly on what happened over the summer:

"I've made it clear in the last few years that I want to go and be a number one and play week in, week out. The club's made that decision to get another goalkeeper and from the outside looking in, it looks like they've made a decision to go in a different direction. "Sometimes from the outside looking in, it looks like that's 100% my decision but at times it's not always in my hands. It's been reported that Liverpool have rejected a few bids as well. My ambition is clear that I think I'm good enough and I want to go out and prove it."

The 25-year-old's statement comes not long after his fourth international start in five games, his best run since 2022, where he managed six games on the bounce before being sidelined with a hamstring injury. His most recent performance saw him complete seven saves against England, with there being nothing he could do to prevent Declan Rice and Jack Grealish from finding the back of the net against the country they once represented.

It is believed that the Liverpool number two made his desire to go and play first-team football clear during the summer transfer window. While a £30 million bid from Nottingham Forest was rejected, there was also reported interest from Wolves and Scottish giants Celtic. This highlights the harsh reality that players are not always in control of their careers.

Kelleher's Liverpool Career

The Ireland international received high praise from Jurgen Klopp

Having made the move to Merseyside from his homeland in 2015, Kelleher made his debut for the Reds back in 2019, keeping a clean sheet during a 2-0 victory over MK Dons. He also featured in the following round as Liverpool knocked off Arsenal on penalties following a chaotic 5-5 draw.

The Irishman slowly began to feature more prominently as the likes of Adrian fell down the pecking order. By the following season, the young shot-stopper had cemented his place behind Alisson and made his debuts in both the Premier League and the Champions League and had also signed a new contract worth £10k p/w. It was in domestic cups though that he featured the most, featuring in the EFL Cup final back in 2022 as Jurgen Klopp's side overcame Chelsea, once again via a shootout.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kelleher holds a club record of six saves across all of his penalty shootouts for Liverpool.

His true breakout season came last term. With Alisson suffering from injuries, Kelleher made a career-high 26 appearances across all competitions. His finest hour came once again in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea, as he produced what was described as a 'world-class' performance to keep a clean sheet and bring the trophy back to Anfield.

His efforts were crucial to Liverpool securing a place inside the top four, and Klopp was quick to praise the goalkeeper before departing the club at the end of the season:

"If you would have asked me before the season, I think I was never shy of praising Caoimh. You can take Ali out for a long spell, it would have been a problem not because of Caoimh but because he never had to play that many games, so you never know how that will look. Absolutely outstanding season; without Caoimhin Kelleher, no chance to be in the position we are."

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 09/09/2024