Liverpool are looking to sign a right-back to compete with Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The full-back has been one of many strugglers in Jurgen Klopp’s Reds squad this season.

Liverpool news – Trent Alexander-Arnold

Following, Liverpool’s thrilling 2-2 draw with league leaders Arsenal last weekend, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville criticised the defensive ability of Alexander-Arnold, who played an auxiliary midfield position when the Reds had possession.

"He was absolutely sensational going forward. I don't know what to say about him anymore because his defensive play is that bad. Some of the positions he takes up against Martinelli to defend a straight pass is schoolboy defending,” said Neville on his podcast.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently told GIVEMESPORT that he doesn’t believe Alexander-Arnold is “giving his maximum”, and the lack of competition at right-back in the squad could be a reason for this.

And Jones says the only way for the 24-year-old to “step it up a gear” is to introduce a genuine competitor for the position at Anfield.

What has Jones said about Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I'm told they are looking more for competition for Alexander-Arnold than a direct replacement. That makes sense at this stage.

“It would be difficult for him to take if they were to go and spend £50m on a right-back instead of somewhere between £20m and £30m.

“It's a tough moment for them, but the only way to get Alexander-Arnold to step it up a gear is if he has that level of competition.”

Who could Liverpool sign to compete with Alexander-Arnold?

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are interested in the services of 20-year-old Ajax right-back Devyne Rensch as Klopp looks to begin a rebuild of the Anfield outfit.

The journalist has also stated that Manchester United are interested in the one-cap Netherlands international, with head coach Erik ten Hag having already signed players such as Lisandro Martinez and Antony from the Amsterdam giants.

Other genuine right-back links have been thin on the ground, with the Reds’ top priority being to revamp their midfield ahead of the inevitable departures of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Arthur Melo at the end of the season.

It’s unlikely that Calvin Ramsay – who will miss the remainder of the season following surgery – will be considered a realistic alternative to Alexander-Arnold next season, indicating that Klopp and FSG must move to secure competition for the academy talent’s position in the side.