Highlights A £250,000 per-week earner could be set to stay at Liverpool for the remainder of his career.

The international has been an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's Reds squad for the past six years.

Liverpool face LASK Linz in their Europa League opener on Thursday evening.

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold could have his future set at Anfield if he signs a new contract, as transfer insider Dean Jones suggests to GIVEMESPORT where the star has set his sights.

Jurgen Klopp hopes to keep his best talent around his Reds squad as he looks towards his long-term vision.

Liverpool contract news – Trent Alexander-Arnold

According to 90min, Alexander-Arnold is close to finalising terms with Liverpool over a new contract at Anfield. The vice-captain could pen a long-term deal with the Reds, keeping the academy product at the club for the foreseeable future, with confirmation expected to arrive before Christmas. The right-back would become one of the club’s highest earners, having played over 250 games for his hometown club.

Alexander-Arnold last signed a new deal in 2021, but fresh terms could ensure he earns around £250,000 per-week, cementing his status as one of the globe’s best full-backs. The same outlet reveals that Barcelona and Real Madrid are interested in the 24-year-old, alongside Chelsea and England teammate Reece James.

However, with the latter already committing his future to the Stamford Bridge outfit, it’s unlikely that the La Liga giants will secure the signature of either Three Lions right-back in the next 12 months. Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool must do ‘everything they can’ to secure Alexander-Arnold’s commitment for the long-term.

The full-back has been nursing a hamstring injury suffered earlier this month in the Reds’ 3-0 Premier League victory over Aston Villa. It resulted in him pulling out of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the September internationals and missing last weekend’s 3-1 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers. Speaking to the media ahead of Thursday’s Europa League opener against LASK Linz, Klopp said (via Liverpool.com):

“He didn’t train with the team once yet and will take a little bit. It is not the worst hamstring injury you can have, but it’s a hamstring injury, and they barely heal in two weeks — and this one didn’t, either.”

A European debut for the campaign may seem far-fetched and risky. Therefore, Alexander-Arnold could target Sunday’s Premier League showdown with West Ham United at Anfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - vs Liverpool Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Assists 1 =2nd Shots per game 1.3 8th Tackles per game 1.3 =5th Key passes per game 2.3 2nd Crosses per game 1.5 2nd Long balls per game 4.8 1st Through balls per game 0.5 1st Stats according to WhoScored

What has Jones said about Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold?

Jones hints that Alexander-Arnold could remain a one-club man with Liverpool and can’t see the right-back desiring to leave unless Barcelona or Real Madrid piqued his interest further down the line. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think we're getting towards a case now where Alexander-Arnold doesn't ever play for another club. I think that this could be him now. I don't see where Alexander-Arnold would have the desire to move on to unless someone like Barcelona or Real Madrid were to come in for him. Where would Alexander-Arnold’s motivation come from to leave Liverpool? There's not much better to be a one-club man. I think that that's probably now where his sights will be set.”

What has Alexander-Arnold said about his role at Liverpool?

Towards the back end of last season, a struggling Alexander-Arnold required a spark to turn his form around. Manager Klopp provided just that, shifting the full-back into a midfield role when Liverpool were in possession before returning to his natural defensive position when on the back foot. It worked wonders for the England international, whose form mirrored his performances during the club’s title-winning campaign of 2019/20. Speaking to The Independent, Alexander-Arnold said:

“Nothing changed for me throughout the whole season mentality-wise. You keep working. I just wanted to be the best player on the pitch, and that never changed – but toward the end of the season, I felt I had my powers back, being able to do it consistently. “It wasn’t weeks of planning. It was more information-based rather than practice on the pitch. The coaches trust me to fulfil my role when I do have a change. This was probably the biggest one so far, but I asked a lot of questions, and we were able to make it work – it’s just a lot of information, learning how to make it work, and everybody bought into that. “Most enjoyable is the freedom to drift, get on the ball and make things happen. That comes with challenges too. You have to be disciplined and stick to a game plan. There are pros and cons. It’s freedom but with a lot of responsibility to control the game.”

What next for Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold?

Following Thursday’s Europa League opener with LASK before Sunday’s visit of West Ham, the Reds welcome Leicester City to Anfield in the third round of the Carabao Cup. That weekend, the Merseyside outfit travel to north London when they take on Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur, currently level on points with Klopp’s side.

Liverpool then take on Union Saint-Gilloise in their second Europa League group stage game before a trip to Brighton & Hove Albion in their last game before the season’s second international break.