After spending months making their contract renewal situation look more like a game of cat and mouse between a slug and a snail, Liverpool have finally laid a shiny new deal on the table for Trent Alexander-Arnold - and the figures involved are astronomical. The right-back now faces the decision of whether to stay at his boyhood club or seek pastures new at Real Madrid.

It is being reported by the Mirror that the Reds are eager to tie the Englishman down to a five-year contract worth £78m. There’s a similar £300,000 a week deal on the Bernabeu table for the 26-year-old, but in addition, he could expect a huge signing-on fee from the Spanish giants if he joins in the summer as a free agent.

Alexander-Arnold was a product of Liverpool's youth academy from the age of six, and has since won every major honour he has competed for at the club, including a Champions League and a first Premier League title after 30 years of near-misses for the club he's long called home. Now, as Real Madrid ramp up their efforts to lure him away in January, he finds himself in a position to add even more silverware, with Arne Slot’s team leading both the Premier League and Champions League at the start of 2025.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander-Arnold is the youngest-ever player to win six major trophies - namely the Club World Cup, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup - for an English club, doing so by the age of 23 years.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Current Contract Situation

Liverpool remain confident of retaining his future services

Rumours in Spain have claimed that the talented right-back has already agreed to join the reigning Champions League and La Liga holders. Liverpool, however, have since dismissed the notion. They still retain hope that he will commit his future to his boyhood club with discussions over an extension ongoing.

As reported, Real Madrid would love to sign him now and are prepared to invest £20 million, even though Alexander-Arnold becomes a Bosman free in the summer. But as quiet turns to revelry upon the reopening of the January transfer window, the Anfield hierarchy has already had a lot of debunking to do in the hubub of rumours and false news, and have rejected any approaches made by the Spanish giants.

The latest update remains simple. Liverpool have made their offer - a £300,000-per-week deal which would see the England international become the joint-fifth-highest-paid player in the Premier League - and now it's over to the player as he looks to navigate a career-defining crossroads.