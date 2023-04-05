Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is “not giving his maximum” this season at Anfield, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has been a regular in Jurgen Klopp’s floundering Reds lineup this term.

Liverpool news – Trent Alexander-Arnold

It was another difficult weekend for Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold, who will be reeling after being given the run-around by Manchester City’s Jack Grealish in their 4-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium, and was subseqently dropped for the side's 0-0 draw at Chelsea on Tuesday evening.

The full-back’s performance was criticised in the Daily Mail’s post-match player ratings piece, with journalist Ian Whittell giving the Reds a star a 4/10 rating.

“Battle with Grealish meant that his usual attacking instincts were curbed though his long ball set up the opener. Inadvertently laid on the Gundogan goal when he blocked a shot and looked shellshocked by the end,” said the report.

Taylor has also told GIVEMESPORT that Alexander-Arnold’s “attitude is really poor” and that his “body language stinks.”

And the journalist believes that the lack of a genuine challenger for his position could have contributed to a downturn in displays at Anfield.

What has Taylor said about Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “I have a few issues with Alexander-Arnold’s performances.

“He doesn't have anyone hot on his tail at right-back as a backup. So, Alexander-Arnold knows he's going to be playing.

“I think he's not giving his maximum because he knows he's comfortable and won’t be dropped.

“If you've got someone like Dalot and Wan-Bissaka at Manchester United, you know someone is behind you and trying to take your spot.

“I think that helps increase the levels of performance. We've seen that certainly at Liverpool throughout the years in other positions.”

How has Alexander-Arnold performed for Liverpool this season?

Alexander-Arnold’s drop-off has been symptomatic of the rest of the squad’s dip in performance levels this term, and Klopp will be hoping the academy product can return to previous heights next season.

The 18-cap England international has hit the back of the net three times whilst providing three assists in 37 appearances for the Reds this term, helping keep 13 clean sheets in all competitions.

However, this pales compared to last season, in which made 21 goal contributions as Klopp’s side won both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, finishing second in the Premier League and reaching a Champions League final.

Having been dropped from Gareth Southgate’s last England squad, Alexander-Arnold will know that he needs to reach the levels of performance of last season to wrestle one of Reece James, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker out of the running.

But for now, the £180,000 per-week earner needs to focus on improving output for Liverpool, with the Reds looking set to miss out on a place in next season’s Champions League at the time of writing.