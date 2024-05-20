Highlights Liverpool prioritise a new contract for Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer as their top concern

Talks have been planned for the end of season, to hammer out details over a long-term deal

Liverpool view Alexander-Arnold as their future captain and plan to make him the highest-paid player at Anfield.

Liverpool are gearing up for a huge summer ahead under Arne Slot with the Dutchman looking to stamp his mark on the Anfield club with a spate of new signings and playing styles; but reports have suggested that first and foremost, the priority is to award Trent Alexander-Arnold a new contract which would see him become the highest-paid player at the club.

The boyhood Red has become synonymous with recent success in the red half of the city, with Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and Club World Cup titles flowing through into the trophy cabinet in Jurgen Klopp's reign. His exploits have been a main reason for their uprising - and as such, he is set to be offered a new contract over the coming weeks, which could propel him to Anfield stardom should he sign another long-term deal at the club and see more success.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Contract Latest

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of Liverpool's most important players

The report by HITC states that Liverpool see a new, long-term contract for Alexander-Arnold this summer as their main priority - ahead of any potential signings.

Talks have been held throughout the season, though the plan has reportedly always been to sit down at the end of the campaign to delve into the finer details of a new contract.

The report further states that there are ‘no worries’ inside the Anfield ranks about the 'world-class' defender committing to the club - with his contract entering its final year and potentially warning other clubs to availability if talks were to hypothetically break down.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 28 12th Assists 4 7th Key Passes Per Game 2.3 2nd Man of the Match awards 3 =2nd Crosses Per Game 2.0 2nd Match rating 7.12 5th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 20/05/2024

Liverpool have made it clear to Alexander-Arnold that he is the club’s long-term captain and they will make him their highest-paid star - the dream for any Liverpool fan.

The Reds also have Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah out of contract at the end of next season which they will likely look to address in the coming months, but with their resale values being much lower than Alexander-Arnold's, the 25-year-old is certainly the bigger asset despite Salah hitting 18 in the Premier League and Van Dijk being one of the best centre-backs in the league - which is a huge showing towards the homegrown talent as to just how important he is at the club.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a Defensive Pioneer

Modern full-backs are appearing at large in Trent's mould

Alexander-Arnold has been one of the league's best creators for quite some time and he has almost remodelled the full-back position in terms of the Premier League with his proficiency from out wide more often than not being Liverpool's main source of joy.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trent Alexander-Arnold has featured in 310 games for Liverpool, scoring 19 goals and registering 81 assists

He has broken the assist record for defenders in the Premier League multiple times after going neck-and-neck with fellow team-mate Andy Robertson, and though the Scot is one assist ahead of him at present, he has played 49 games more than Alexander-Arnold which goes to show the proficiency of the Liverpudlian.

Set-pieces, crosses, general long-passing and attacking movement are key facets of Alexander-Arnold's game, and with Slot playing in a similar sense to Klopp, he is set to become a vital star at Anfield for years to come should the new contract be signed.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-05-24.