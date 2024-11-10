Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury that he picked up against Aston Villa 'isn't too serious' according to The Athletic's James Pearce.

The England international was substituted for Conor Bradley on Saturday with Arne Slot taking no risks with a potential injury. Thankfully for the Reds, they went on to win the game 2-0, but the supporters at Anfield will have been worried as they awaited a fitness update on Alexander-Arnold.

The 26-year-old has started every single game for the Merseyside outfit in the Premier League this season and has played a key role in helping the Reds at the top of the table. Slot's side are currently five points clear, with Manchester City and Arsenal both struggling with consistency.

Reliable reporter Pearce has now confirmed that although there are no results from a scan just yet, Liverpool are confident that Alexander-Arnold has escaped serious injury. The Athletic journalist adds that Slot substituting the defender has hopefully limited the damage, while he's also been playing with painkilling injections in recent weeks.

"No scan results yet but confidence that Alexander-Arnold’s hamstring injury isn’t too serious. Hope is that immediate substitution limited damage. Been playing with painkilling injections in recent weeks after suffering side strain v Finland last month."

Alexander-Arnold was recently called up to the England squad as Lee Carsley's side prepare to face both Greece and Ireland. It will be interesting to see whether Liverpool pull him from the squad in order to manage his fitness as they won't want him to aggravate a potential problem on international duty.

With Liverpool now mounting a serious challenge to win the Premier League title, Slot will be desperate for Alexander-Arnold to return to full fitness when domestic football returns in a few weeks. The Reds face Southampton after the international break before hosting Real Madrid in the Champions League. The Merseyside club will then face Manchester City, Newcastle United, and rivals Everton consecutively, meaning they have a tricky run of fixtures where Alexander-Arnold will certainly be needed.