Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold could be envious of the role players such as Reece James occupy on the pitch, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has been criticised for his poor defensive displays for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season.

Liverpool news – Trent Alexander-Arnold

It has been a struggle for both Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold this time campaign, with last season’s title challengers almost certain to miss out on a place in the Premier League’s top four and subsequent Champions League qualification this time around.

The right-back was recently dropped from Gareth Southgate’s England squad after the Three Lions manager opted to pick Reece James, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker ahead of him for March’s international break.

Former Reds star and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has been critical of Alexander-Arnold’s defending this season, stating (via Sky Sports): “We all know his defending isn't good enough. I don't think it will ever be good enough. We're talking about a player who's played 260 games. It's not going to massively improve now.”

And Jones believes the Liverpool-born star could thrive in a role similar to the wing-back position James often plays at Chelsea.

What has Jones said about Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Alexander-Arnold probably looks at other players like Reece James and the roles they're allowed to occupy.

“Part of him must feel he would thrive much more in a role like that.

“He got away with it when Liverpool beat everybody, and they were always on top of the game and always had the ball.”

What next for Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold?

Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are looking to sign a right-back who could compete with Alexander-Arnold next season, which could suggest Klopp isn’t satisfied with his performances this term.

The journalist has previously revealed that the Reds are monitoring the situation of Ajax defender Devyne Rensch, whom Manchester United are also observing ahead of the summer transfer window.

Offensively, Alexander-Arnold has proven to be one of Liverpool’s better options, and last season produced a staggering 21 goal contributions as the Merseyside outfit won a domestic double.

However, the ten-cap England international has been somewhat targeted by opposition wingers as a weak link in the side’s back line, as shown by the fact Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli gave him the run-around at Anfield last weekend.

Therefore, it’s fair to suggest that the £180,000 per-week earner could thrive in a more attacking role with less defensive responsibility if Klopp can find a way to modify his system to the full-back’s needs.