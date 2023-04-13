Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold could transition into a “different role” from his current position at Anfield, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds full-back has been one of several under-performing players for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season.

Liverpool news – Trent Alexander-Arnold

Having been given the run-around by Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli in last Sunday’s 2-2 home draw with the league leaders, Alexander-Arnold came in for criticism regarding his defensive abilities.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has said that the 24-year-old “doesn’t need to become the best defender in the world” but has also indicated his game would improve if he worked on the defensive aspect.

"He doesn't need to become the best defender in the world. He just cannot be a liability. He doesn't have to be a great defender with the way in which he attacks. I don't think anybody is asking for that,” said Neville (via Sky Sports).

Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are interested in signing a right-back to compete with the academy product next season following several disappointing showings this campaign.

And the journalist believes that Alexander-Arnold “gets targeted” by attackers, something Liverpool need to address.

What has Jones said about Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Long term, we might be looking at a case where Alexander-Arnold transitions into a different role.

“We saw signs of it in that Arsenal match that Alexander-Arnold played a bit differently.

“We’ve said we all know how he gets targeted, and Liverpool must address that.”

What next for Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold?

In that same game against Arsenal, Alexander-Arnold adopted an auxiliary midfield position whenever Liverpool had the ball, hinting that could be where Klopp sees him playing in the future.

However, it feels unlikely that the Liverpool-born talent will suddenly develop into a world-class midfielder and compete with the best in the business.

The 18-cap England international has made 38 appearances for the Reds this term, hitting the back of the net three times whilst providing four assists for his teammates.

An average WhoScored rating of 6.94 ranks the £180,000 per-week earner as the joint-third best-performing player in Klopp’s squad, indicating that he still has an important role to play at Anfield, despite his defensive frailties.

It feels like a critical few months for Alexander-Arnold, with Liverpool and Klopp needing to decide where his long-term position in the side lies.

For all his qualities on the ball, there is no doubt that he has become a weak link in the backline, meaning a change of position could be an option.