Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is “getting some people talking positively about him” after his displays for the Anfield outfit over the last few weeks, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old had come in for criticism following some of his performances for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds outfit this season.

Liverpool news – Trent Alexander-Arnold

After a difficult season in the Premier League, Liverpool find themselves in fifth place with just five games remaining, seven points behind Manchester United who occupy the final Champions League qualification spot.

However, four wins on the spin will have put smiles on the faces of the Reds faithful as they look ahead to a summer rebuild ahead of next term.

Speaking on his podcast following last month’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal, Gary Neville expressed his disdain at the quality of Alexander-Arnold’s performances in a defensive sense.

“I don’t know what to say about him any more really because his defensive play is that bad,” said Neville (via MailOnline).

“Some of the positions he takes up, where he lets [Gabriel] Martinelli spin behind him on a straight pass, that really is schoolboy defending. That’s the most basic when you can see the ball there, your man’s here, he runs in there, and you just don’t run with him.”

Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Klopp could transition Alexander-Arnold into a more midfield-based role due to his exceptional passing range.

And the journalist believes it’s nice to see the £180,000 per-week earner turn his fortunes around, given he has often been criticised for his defending ability, which has never been his strength.

What has Jones said about Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold?

When asked about the positives of having Alexander-Arnold back performing at a high level, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “It's nice to see. You always like to see a player turn around their fortunes, especially when the thing that everybody was digging them out for was something that was never a major strength of theirs anyway.

“Alexander-Arnold is getting that bit of breathing space now, and he's getting some people talking positively about him, which he needed.”

Watch: Alexander-Arnold produces a stunning cross-field pass against Tottenham

While Alexander-Arnold’s defending may have left much to be desired in Liverpool’s 4-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, the full-back played a significant part in the Reds’ triumph.

The 18-cap England international’s early teasing cross was met by Curtis Jones, who gave Klopp’s side an early lead.

And the full-back also displayed his tremendous passing range throughout the contest, as displayed in the video above.

Klopp will hope Alexander-Arnold can return to his attacking best as Liverpool look to return to recent heights next season.

The academy product’s showing against Spurs has at least shown glimpses of what the Liverpool-born star can produce regularly.