The big move is about to happen. Liverpool star Trent Alexander Arnold is now one step away from joining Real Madrid as a free agent in the summer - we're now just waiting on the final details of the contract to be sorted and then the deal will be completed.

As soon as the two parties are aligned on every single detail, Real Madrid will formally contact Liverpool to inform them about the agreement as part of the good relationship shared between the two clubs.

Alexander-Arnold's Real Madrid Contract Not Signed Yet

Verbal agreement between two parties is 'almost done'

It’s important to clarify one detail: the contract is not signed yet, but the verbal agreement is almost done as Alexander-Arnold’s camp received a formal proposal with documents from Real Madrid last week - they sent initial positive feedback and are now working on the final steps in order to get it sealed. Usually, that means it’s just a matter of time before the deal is completed.

Sources confirm that the contract sent by Real Madrid to Trent is valid until June 2030, a five-year deal and the salary won’t be anywhere near those of superstars like Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr or Kylian Mbappe, despite reports from the UK.

It’s about sorting small details in order to complete the move for the summer after Liverpool’s decision to turn down an approach from Real at the end of December.

Liverpool Rejected £17m Alexander-Arnold Offer in January

Real Madrid wanted to seal a deal in the previous window

Real Madrid tried to contact Liverpool even before the start of the January window to offer them a chance to negotiate a fee for Trent to move to Spain in January and avoid a free transfer. The answer was a clear no, as Liverpool didn’t want to lose a key player in January while being strong candidates to win several titles and also wanted to try negotiating a new contract for Alexander-Arnold until the end of the season.

Despite Real Madrid’s willingness to offer compensation, Liverpool preferred to keep Alexander-Arnold and now they also feel it’s going to be almost impossible to change the end of this story, with the English full-back expected to play at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander-Arnold will become the eighth Englishman to play for Real Madrid if he completes a move to the Bernabeu.

Sources close to Real Madrid suggest they were prepared to spend €20/25m as a compensation package in January, but Liverpool never even considered accepting that. The story was already over during the first week of January.

But it wasn’t over at all for Real Madrid as they immediately focused on signing Alexander-Arnold for the summer on a free transfer. The player has always been professional and this will be the case until the end of the season, trying to help Liverpool at the best level possible.

Alexander-Arnold was Always Real Madrid's No.1 Target

Jude Bellingham has checked in on the status of the deal

At Real Madrid, they firmly believe Alexander-Arnold is the perfect player in terms of quality, leadership, and also potential for the future to become a key part of the squad at the Bernabeu for many years.

He’s always been option number 1, 2 and 3 on their shortlist for the right-back position despite links with Jeremie Frimpong, Joshua Kimmich and more players who never really made any direct contact with Real Madrid, because they wanted Alexander-Arnold and he was the real obsession for the decision-makers at the club.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Record for Liverpool Appearances 349 Goals 22 Assists 87

Now the agreement is in the final stages, with Jude Bellingham also checking in on the status of the deal a few times during recent months. Yes, now Trent’s fully expected to join him at the Bernabeu.

