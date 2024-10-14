Liverpool boss Arne Slot is going to have a number of big decisions to make in the next year or two, with many of the club's most important and influential players nearing the end of their careers and contracts. If it's a case of picking and choosing who moves on and who remains, Liverpool icon Steve Nicol has suggested the club prioritises retaining Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Slot has made a bright start to life on Merseyside, and it appears the whole squad has bought into his methods and man-management style very quickly. But, it has long been posited that the likes of Salah, van Dijk, and Alisson could leave on free transfers in the near future, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is also thought to be a target for Real Madrid.

So, what will Slot do when these kinds of decisions arise? If it was up to Nicol, Alexander-Arnold would be heading out of the door at Anfield first, it seems.

Liverpool Can Afford to Lose Trent

Defender doesn't offer as much as Salah and van Dijk

When asked by an ESPN viewer to choose between the Liverpool trio and pick two players he would renew the contracts for, Nicol had no hesitation in opting to keep hold of Salah and van Dijk.

Trent Alexander-Arnold 2024/25 statistics (all club competitions) Stat Total Appearances 9 Minutes 744 Assists 2 Progressive carries per 90 2.53 Pass completion % 71.7 Tackles won per 90 1.57

For Nicol, the solution is rather simple, and it's all down to the fact that Liverpool have the impressive Conor Bradley coming through the ranks, who has proven to be a worthy deputy to Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

Nicol said:

"You sign Salah and Virgil. Partly because you've got a replacement [for Trent] in Conor Bradley. Not quite at the level, at least going forward, as Trent, but a better defender. So straight off the bat, if he does go, you've got a replacement. Obviously, you look to see if you can get a better one. But yeah, if I get to keep two out of three, Salah and Virgil are the ones I sign."

End of an Era for Liverpool

A number of key players will leave in near future

Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk's current contracts expire at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen whether the two stars will stay with Liverpool or move on to pastures new in the summer. The latest report on the matter suggests contract discussions have met an impasse of late, with no common ground found so far in negotiations. It is thought more discussions will be held after the international break to try and make a breakthrough.

It is not believed Salah would move on to another top European club if he does leave Liverpool, but very little is known as to what the player himself actually wants or intends to do beyond next summer. Meanwhile, it has been suggested that van Dijk would be the easiest contract to resolve as the Dutchman loves life at Liverpoool.

