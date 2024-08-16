Highlights Trey Nyoni stands out as one of the brightest young prospects at Liverpool with impressive statistics and versatile midfield ability.

The teenager came through Leicester City's youth system before moving to Merseyside in August 2023.

Arne Slot was impressed with Nyoni during Liverpool's pre-season preparations.

Liverpool's academy has always been one of the best in England, producing players such as Robbie Fowler, Michael Owen and Steven Gerrard. In the early 21st century, though, there was a distinct lack of talent coming through.

This changed with the appointment of Jurgen Klopp. The transformative coach gave 40 debuts to academy graduates during his nine-year spell, including the likes of Curtis Jones, Trent Alexander-Arnold and one of the most exciting prospects skirting around the first team, Trey Nyoni.

The precocious teenager impressed and earned praise from Klopp's successor as head coach, Arne Slot, ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League season. Here is everything you need to know about the former Leicester City youngster, who is being tipped to be the next big thing to emerge from Liverpool's rejuvenated youth system.

Career so Far

The Young Fox moved to Merseyside in 2023

Nyoni began his youth career at Leicester City, breaking into the under-18 team at the age of 15. During the 2022/23 season, he scored twice in 13 U18 Premier League appearances. Due to his performances, Nyoni became one of the most coveted players in England for his age, with all the top clubs looking at a deal to sign him. Liverpool won the race for his signature in August 2023, with the fee set to be decided by a tribunal after the two clubs could not agree on compensation terms.

A tally of three goals and one assist in just five appearances for Liverpool's under-18s in the early part of the 2023/24 campaign saw Nyoni swiftly promoted to the under-21 side in Premier League 2. He made 11 appearances in this league, scoring once, while also training with the first team and impressing Klopp. The German manager put Nyoni on the bench in November for a home game against Brentford before giving the youngster his senior debut on 28th February 2024, in an FA Cup tie at just 16. Nyoni's cameo meant he became the youngest FA Cup player in Liverpool's history.

During pre-season ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, Nyoni was one of Liverpool's brightest sparks. He made appearances against Real Betis, Arsenal, Manchester United and Sevilla - scoring against the latter. His eye-catching displays gave the Reds supporters optimism that they had another star player from the academy ready to make an impact on the first team.

Nyoni is eligible to play for England and Zimbabwe, as he was born in Leicester to parents from the African nation. So far, he has played for the Three Lions at under-16, under-17 and under-18 level. In his debut for the under-16s against Italy in August 2022, he won the penalty which Tottenham's academy sensation, Mikey Moore, converted to equalise before firing England in front with a goal himself in a 3-2 victory.

Trey Nyoni Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Leicester U18 15 2 1 Liverpool U18 8 3 1 Liverpool U21 15 2 0 Liverpool 1 0 0

Preferred Position

All-action central midfielder

Nyoni is a versatile midfielder who can play as a six, eight, or a number 10. During Liverpool's pre-season friendly against Real Betis, he came on for Curtis Jones in a slightly deeper role and put in an impressive performance. Given his ability to carry the ball and pass progressively, many have touted Nyoni's best position as a number eight in a 4-3-3. Three days after the match, Harvey Elliot discussed how the established first-team players are helping to integrate the young midfielder:

"Trey has got everything in him. He showed it the other night, and he is fearless for such a young age, that goes without saying. He just needs to keep going and trust the process. "We have gone around to him and spoken to him and, you know, the seniors as well who have been around it a lot longer than I have, they have spoken to him as well. He has got everything, and he just needs to keep going in the right way, keep trusting the process, and I am sure his time will come."

Liverpool will be playing more Champions League games this season as part of the expanded format, alongside their domestic duties. Squad rotation will therefore be key, and the 17-year-old is someone who can step up for players such as Jones and Dominik Szobozlai when they need a rest.

Nyoni's ability to play in an advanced midfield role was evident during his goal against Sevilla in August. After Kostas Tsimikas' cross was half-heartedly cleared away by Gonzalo Montiel, Nyoni was there to crush the rising ball into the bottom corner with a venomous first-time effort from the top of the box.

Trey Nyoni International Career Statistics Team Debut Age at Debut Appearances Goals Assists England U18 20th March 2024 16 years and 264 days 4 0 0 England U17 13th October 2023 16 years and 105 days 1 0 0 England U16 25th August 2022 15 years and 56 days 6 1 1

Style of Play

Composed, controlled and clever

An aspect of Nyoni's game that is often highlighted is his balance in possession and ability to receive the ball under pressure. His technical ability is impressive, given that he can use both feet and carry the ball effectively past opponents. The strengths of his game complement the number eight role, as he is willing to press off the ball but also dictate the tempo from central areas when his teams have it.

His goal against Sevilla also showed his attacking prowess, especially at the sharp end of the pitch. Overall, he is a well-rounded midfielder who has already shown all the necessary traits of an elite player. Speaking about his potential from a young age, Leicester's former loan manager and academy coach, Guy Branston, said:

"He was already playing up and being highlighted as a serious player. I was asked to work with the under-13s and under-12s, to work with the coaches, to give them an idea of what the next PDP (Player Development Plan) would look like as a coach, so I worked with his manager at the time. "Stuart McClarty [Assistant YDP Lead Coach at Leicester] was asking me to work with him regarding what the potential stage would look like in a few more years for these boys. Trey was involved in that group over a period of time. You're watching him train at the training ground, and you're getting wind that he's a super talent. You're watching him play up and he's still flagging up. Then, since I've left, he's stepped into the U16s and U18s and then watched him around the England set-up as well."

Arne Slot's Opinion

The Dutch coach is cautiously optimistic

In Liverpool's first pre-season friendly in front of supporters under Slot, Nyoni was one of the standout performers in a 1-0 win against Betis. In Slot's post-match press conference, he was full of praise for the youngster but stressed the need to carefully manage him because of his age, warning:

"I think he did really well today, but it was only an hour. Like I said, he did well, he was one of the reasons we scored the goal because he turned really quickly and played a spot-on pass between the lines. He was also involved in the biggest chance of the second half as well, but he just turned 17 and his body has to grow, and we are cautious with him."

The Dutch head coach is clearly a big fan of Nyoni, but throughout pre-season he was keen to manage expectations for the upcoming campaign. Slot added: "You can see his quality, but you can also see his body still needs some time to grow to play at Premier League level, but he showed some interesting things today."

Klopp was also complimentary about the 17-year-old in his last year at the club. Nyoni's debut came in a 3-0 FA Cup win against Southampton when Jayden Danns - another academy graduate - scored a brace. The German manager was quick to tell the ITV interviewer: "We should not forget that Trey came on as well - what a player he is! Oh my God."

