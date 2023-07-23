Liverpool are not ready to make a move for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia yet, and Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT why.

According to Galetti, the Reds have the 19-year-old at the top of their shortlist but are reluctant to make a play for him at this moment in time.

Liverpool transfer news — Romeo Lavia

Fabrizio Romano has also informed GIVEMESPORT that Lavia is one name on Liverpool's radar right now.

The Merseyside club are probably going to have to sign a midfielder or two before the transfer window closes because of the potential departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

As per BBC Sport, Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq have agreed a deal with Liverpool to sign the former, while the same outlet claims that the latter has been the subject of a £40m offer from Al-Ittihad.

If Lavia does come in to replace one of the two, a report from Sky Sports claims that he could cost Liverpool £50m.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Romeo Lavia and Liverpool?

Galetti says Liverpool have not made a move for Lavia yet because of Southampton's valuation of the player.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Romeo Lavia remains a concrete option for Liverpool to strengthen their midfield and is one of the names at the top of their list.

"I was told the Reds have considered making a concrete move, but they are stalling a bit because the price tag is considered too high. Anyway, we can confirm that he is one of the profiles most appreciated by [Jurgen] Klopp."

Are Liverpool interested in any other midfielders?

Reports would indicate yes and they may very well need to sign someone on top of Lavia if they lose both Henderson and Fabinho.

So who could join Lavia at Anfield or be a potential alternative to him? Well, according to The Telegraph, Liverpool are looking at Fulham's Joao Palhinha. A move to Klopp's side may appeal to him, with Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth suggesting earlier this month that he could decide he wants a new challenge later on in the transfer window.

The Merseyside club will not get a free run at the Portugal international, though, with The Guardian reporting that West Ham have already had a £45m bid for him rejected.

Palhinha is clearly a man in demand and it is easy to see why after his debut season in the Premier League. As per FBref, the Fulham star made 147 tackles last term, more than any other player in the top flight.

Whether it is Palhinha or Lavia, who has "unbelievable quality" in the words of his former team-mate Nathan Redmond, Liverpool find themselves in a position where they surely have to go out and buy another midfielder now.

Neither player is going to be cheap, but midfield is not an area of the pitch Klopp can afford to neglect if he wants to get his side back to where they were.