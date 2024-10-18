Liverpool are turning a deaf ear to noise that is being created in Spain over Real Madrid’s intent to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold.

In the past week La Liga champions Madrid have narrowed down their shopping list for full-back options in 2025 and they are continuing to look at Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation in line with that.

Reports from Spanish media have suddenly been buzzing with speculation that the player may not renew his contract with Liverpool, creating an opportunity for Madrid to swoop in.

However, Liverpool remain unfazed by these tactics, believing that the Spaniards’ efforts to unsettle their key player are premature.

Real Madrid Have Changed Alexander-Arnold Approach

The La Liga giants appear to be making a fresh play for the Liverpool star

The past few days have seen a change in approach from Real Madrid, who had not been active in their interest to sign the England international as early as one week ago, as GIVEMESPORT reported.

The expectation was that they would respect Liverpool’s chance to agree new terms with the player, before making a more public push for him at the end of the year.

That seems to have changed this week, with Marca - seen as the voicepiece of Madrid - putting a picture of Trent on the front page of their paper and ramping up speculation that he would be joining, as the prospects of him agreeing a new deal were on the wane.

According to sources close to the Merseyside club, Liverpool are not giving much attention to the noise coming from Madrid’s camp. The Reds are confident that as long as there is time left to negotiate, there is still hope that Alexander-Arnold will commit his future to Anfield.



They are determined to keep their star full-back and are working to secure a new deal that will see him continue his career at the club.

In what promises to be a pivotal moment in this transfer saga, Real Madrid will face Liverpool at the end of November in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Real Madrid Ready to go on Charm Offensive

Champions League clash against Liverpool in November could be key

Should Alexander-Arnold remain unsigned by then, the anticipation is that Madrid’s charm offensive will go into overdrive, with the club ramping up their efforts to persuade the player to make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The November meeting could become a key date and would also test the player’s loyalty to Liverpool if Madrid use the moment to turn his head.

So far Trent has kept his counsel over the prospect of moving to Spain, speaking only to confirm his main motivation is winning trophies. He has also spoken though of a desire to become Liverpool captain one day and revealed previous contract extensions had been agreed quietly - and says this one will be no different.

That stance gives Liverpool the hope that he could yet re-sign with them.

With their Champions League encounter just weeks away, all eyes will be on how this transfer story unfolds.

