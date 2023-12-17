Highlights Liverpool are unlikely to sign Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha during the 2024 winter transfer window at Anfield.

The Reds have made several additions in the middle of the park this season including Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

However, reports that Jurgen Klopp's side are interested in signing Palhinha have been refuted.

Liverpool are unlikely to sign Fulham's Joao Palhinha during the 2024 winter transfer window at Anfield., as transfer insider Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with his view on how the star compares to other holding midfielders across the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds squad have bolstered their options in the middle of the park in 2023 but could look to strengthen their depth further in January as they continue their Premier League title bid.

Liverpool have made a positive start to the 2023/24 season, having established themselves as a top-flight title contender and securing progression to the last-16 of the Europa League after topping their group. The Merseyside giants have also made it to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals and await a tough FA Cup third-round clash with Arsenal in the new year.

Liverpool’s midfield revamp

Following the conclusion of the 2022/23 season, Liverpool’s midfield desperately needed an urgent revamp. The Reds had just slipped to a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League, meaning they had missed out on qualification to the Champions League for the first time since the 207/18 season, having to settle for a place in the Europa League instead.

The end of the campaign saw the expiration of the contracts of Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, whilst Arthur Melo returned to Juventus after an unsuccessful season at Anfield. Meanwhile, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson pursued moves to Saudi Pro League outfits Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq, respectively. Therefore, Liverpool had no choice but to make a start on revamping their options in the middle of the park.

The Reds began their summer transfer business by confirming the arrival of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister for a fee of £35m. Sources claim that the deal for the Argentine World Cup winner could eventually rise to £55m.

In July, Liverpool followed Mac Allister’s arrival with the capture of RB Leipzig star Dominik Szoboszlai in a £60m deal. The Hungary captain had been a target for Newcastle United but removed all other parties from the equation once a move to Anfield became an option.

Next through the door was VfB Stuttgart’s Wataru Endo, who signed for Liverpool in a deal worth £16.2m. The 30-year-old Japan international offers Klopp’s side some experience in midfield and has become a helpful option to sit in front of the defence.

Liverpool concluded their summer transfer business by capturing Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch for £34.2m on Deadline Day. In September, Redmen TV presenter Paul Machin told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds won’t regret failing to sign now-Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat instead of Gravenberch.

Dominik Szoboszlai - vs Liverpool Premier League squad 2023/24 (14-12-23) Output Squad rank Average rating 7.06 5th Goals 2 =5th Shots per game 1.9 =3rd Pass success rate 87.9% 10th Tackles per game 1.3 =6th Key passes per game 1.9 4th Dribbles per game 0.9 =3rd Stats according to WhoScored

Dean Jones on Palhinha to Liverpool

Jones has described Palhinha as “outstanding” and the best in the Premier League in his position after recent links with a move to Anfield emerged. However, the transfer insider can’t see the Reds stumping up a £60m bid to sign the 28-year-old in January. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Palhinha is outstanding in that role. I think he's the best in the whole division in that position, and while Fulham expect to hold on to him for the time being, a bid from a team like Liverpool would change that. I don't think I can see Liverpool coming in with a £60m bid in January to take him away, even though he seems perfect.”

Joao Palhinha to Liverpool transfer news

According to reports, Palhinha’s advisors have been sounding out top Premier League clubs amid a potential departure from Fulham during the 2024 winter transfer window. The Portugal international was close to joining Bayern Munich in a £60m deal on the 2023 summer transfer window’s Deadline Day, but a move collapsed after the Cottagers were unable to find a replacement. The Bundesliga champions are expected to reignite their interest in January, whilst Liverpool have been named as one of the clubs alerted to his availability.

However, This is Anfield reported on 13th December, that the Reds will not be pursuing a deal for Palhinha next month. The report claims Fulham are expected to demand a £70m fee and that Klopp has no plans to bolster the holding midfield slot in his side with the acquisition of the ex-Sporting CP star.

Liverpool host West Ham United in a Carabao Cup quarter final on the 20th December, before welcoming Arsenal to Merseyside on the 23rd which could prove a critical match in the eventual destination of the Premier League title at the end of the 2023/24 season. Liverpool conclude 2023 with a Boxing Day trip to struggling Burnley, hoping to end a transitional year on a high.