Highlights Liverpool boss Arne Slot has interest in Newcastle youngster Yankuba Minteh, but may face challenges.

Minteh excelled with Feyenoord on loan last season but Liverpool are unlikely to sign him as Salah's backup.

Liverpool may target more experienced players like Federico Chiesa for squad depth.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has been touted to return for one of his old Feyenoord players in the form of Newcastle United loanee Yankuba Minteh - but reports have claimed that a deal is far fro completion and 'unlikely' to happen this summer.

Slot is aware that he needs to hit the ground running when it comes to replacing Jurgen Klopp, with the German being heralded as a modern-day Liverpool legend for turning the club's fortunes around after a decade of underperforming; but with new recruits and a hungry squad, he will be able to mark his own canvas out on Merseyside. And he could do just that in the coming weeks - though Minteh won't be a player that he signs.

Yankuba Minteh: Transfer News Latest

Minteh has been one of Newcastle's many success stories

The report from The Athletic suggests that Minteh has been linked with Liverpool, but the Reds are currently not looking to sign the youngster despite various rumours suggesting they are in the market for an understudy to Mohamed Salah.

Minteh was on loan at Feyenoord last season under Slot, recording 17 goal contributions in just 37 games - and so there is already a relationship there between the two. However, whilst Liverpool are interested in signing a wide midfielder to add to their squad depth, there won't be a reunion of sorts between Slot and Minteh at Anfield in the coming months.

Yankuba Minteh's Eredivisie statistics - Feyenoord squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 8th Goals 10 2nd Dribbles Per Game 2.2 1st Shots Per Game 2.1 3rd Assists 5 =4th Match rating 7.32 5th

There is growing interest in Minteh's services, which has increased the possibility of the 19-year-old being sold - though Newcastle would say that reluctantly, having only bought the prodigy last summer from Danish side OB. He has supposedly fielded interest from Premier League clubs and across Europe, with some outlets even suggesting a £40million fee will be required to land his services.

That is an extremely ambitions fee, though even a sale between the range of £20million and £30million would help Newcastle's case massively with Profit and Sustainability Rules; allowing them to avoid any financial punishments and bring in more talent. Minteh does see his long-term future in the Premier League, though he would be open to joining a club on the continent if needs be.

Liverpool May Need More Experience Than Minteh

Minteh has been a rising star but maybe not just enough for Liverpool yet

Minteh would be a good signing for Liverpool due to his 'lightening fast pace', but with the Reds battling away in the Champions League next season, he may just lack the experience and consistency to act as Salah's backup in the latter stages of the season should the Reds be competing on all fronts in competitions.

The Gambian excelled under Slot and that has to be taken into consideration but with other stars being linked such as Federico Chiesa and Johan Bakayoko, you can't help but feel that they would have a more profound impact at Anfield should they sign for the Reds in the near future and with Bakayoko only being three years older than Minteh, time is certainly still on the Belgian's side to grow and develop.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Minteh has yet to feature in a game for Newcastle

Salah looked likely to decline last season with the Africa Cup of Nations to also contend with for Egypt, but he still ended up scoring 25 goals in all competitions for Liverpool as they won the Carabao Cup and exited at the quarter-final stage in both the FA Cup and Europa League in what was a shambolic April in Jurgen Klopp's final season - so Liverpool need to sign a replacement whilst he is still gunning for goals in order to make the step-up easy to manage.

Related Liverpool Want To Keep £25m-Rated Caoimhin Kelleher Caoimhin Kelleher played every minute in Liverpool's League Cup success this season.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 11-06-24.