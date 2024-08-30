Liverpool have not made a last-ditch attempt to sign Porto midfielder Alan Varela before the transfer deadline, GIVEMSPORT sources have revealed.

The window slams shut in just a matter of hours, and the Reds, who have been quiet all summer, have started to ramp up their business in the last few days. First, they signed Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia, but he will remain in Spain for the 2024/25 season before officially moving to Anfield next summer.

On Thursday, Liverpool announced the arrival of attacker Federico Chiesa from Serie A giants Juventus. The Italian joined for an initial £10million, with a potential further £2.5million in add-ons.

Liverpool Have not Approached Varela

He currently plays for Portuguese side Porto

Defensive midfield is an area of the pitch Liverpool have attempted to strengthen this summer, following a failed move for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, and they continue to be linked with potential targets ahead of the deadline. However, GMS sources have confirmed no approach has been made for Varela at this stage.

This comes after rumours linking the Reds with the 23-year-old Argentina youth international reemerged on Thursday. Porto, though, have no intention of losing the midfielder, who they only signed 12 months ago from Boca Juniors. GMS understands the Portuguese club are ready to offer the player a new contract after the window slams shut in order to protect them down the road.

It is believed Varela currently has a £55million release clause in the contract he signed last year, which runs until the summer of 2028. He has so far scored two goals and registered three assists for Porto in 48 appearances across all competitions.

At international level, Varela has represented Argentina at youth level, but is yet to make his debut for the senior team. Liverpool have been linked with the midfielder for some time, as reports first emerged prior to his move to Porto in 2023, but a move is yet to materialise and the Reds are not actively pursuing him.