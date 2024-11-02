Liverpool and Brighton will return to Premier League action this weekend as they lock horns once more at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.
Current league leaders Liverpool battled to a hard-fought draw with Arsenal last weekend to retain their place at the top of the table, while Brighton surrendered a 2-0 lead against relegation-battling Wolves in the last 10 minutes in their last league game. The two teams also met in midweek in the Carabao Cup, with Arne Slot's side coming out on top in an entertaining 3-2 contest with rotated teams.
Both will learn from that game and will be looking to come away with a win, but there are some team decisions that must be made first.
Liverpool Team News
Diogo Jota ruled out until after international break
After hobbling off with a rib injury in the win over Chelsea, there was hope among the Reds that Diogo Jota would be able to return to action soon but Slot has now confirmed the Portugal star is out until after the international break. Goalkeeper Alisson Becker is also continuing his recovery from a hamstring injury, while Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott are still struggling and are unavailable too.
|
Liverpool Injuries and Suspensions
|
Player
|
Injury
|
Potential return date
|
Diogo Jota
|
Rib
|
24/11/2024
|
Federico Chiesa
|
Other
|
24/11/2024
|
Harvey Elliott
|
Foot
|
24/11/2024
|
Alisson Becker
|
Hamstring
|
24/11/2024
Slot Drops Team News Update
Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Slot provided the latest on the fitness of his squad.
“I think I said it already a few times that it is always difficult to tell you exactly when they are ready because especially the last phase of the recovery can always be a few days extra or less. The fact is that they are not there before the international break and let’s see if they can join us after.”
“Chiesa is not back before the international break, but there is only a week to go. We are hoping he can do things again during the international break and that he can join us afterwards.”
Liverpool Confirmed XI
Cody Gakpo to start in attack
- Liverpool Confirmed XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Nunez.
- Liverpool Confirmed Substitutes: Jaros (GK), Gomez (DEF), Quansah (DEF), Robertson (DEF), Jones (MID), Endo (MID), Morton (MID), Diaz (FWD), Bradley (DEF).
After two goals in the midweek win over Brighton, it would be a surprise to see £45m man Gakpo not start on the left-wing once again. He could form a great partnership with £85m forward Darwin Nunez should continue through the middle in Jota's absence, while Kostas Tsimikas starts ahead of Andy Robertson again.
Brighton Team News
Matt O'Riley back in training
Fabian Hurzeler has had to deal with a host of injury problems in recent weeks, but he has delivered some good news with summer signing Matt O'Riley returning to training after suffering a serious ankle injury on his debut back in August.
Lewis Dunk and Joao Pedro are in contention to return too, while Ferdi Kadioglu is expected to be fit despite being forced off in the midweek cup clash between the sides.
|
Brighton Injuries and Suspensions
|
Player
|
Injury
|
Potential Return Date
|
Lewis Dunk
|
Calf
|
02/11/2024
|
Joao Pedro
|
Ankle
|
02/11/2024
|
Matt O'Riley
|
Ankle
|
02/11/2024
|
Yankuba Minteh
|
Groin
|
02/11/2024
|
Ferdi Kadioglu
|
Ankle
|
02/11/2024
|
James Milner
|
Hamstring
|
23/11/2024
|
Adam Webster
|
Hamstring
|
23/11/2024
|
Solly March
|
Knee
|
Unknown
Hurzeler Drops Team News Update
Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Hurzeler shared an update on the fitness of his squad.
"We have to see how Lewis [Dunk] is today [Thursday]. We have to see also Matt O'Riley - he's back in training - and when he will be potentially ready to be in the squad.
"Also Joao Pedro will be back in training. Some players will be back on the pitch. We have to see now how Joao’s coming back after a long injury to see if he will be an option, but he's back in training.
"I think with Ferdi Kadioglu it's not that bad [after being substituted on Wednesday]. Hopefully he will be an option for Saturday."
Brighton Confirmed XI
Mitoma to return to the side
- Brighton Confirmed XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Igor, Estupinan; Kadioglu, Hinshelwood, Ayari; Rutter, Welbeck, Mitoma.
- Brighton Confirmed Substitutes: Steele (GK), Lamptey (DEF), Wieffer (DEF), Moder (MID), Baleba (MID), Enciso (MID), Adingra (FWD), Ferguson (FWD), Gruda (FWD).
Captain Lewis Dunk isn't fit enough to make the squad, and Carlos Baleba is left on the bench for the Seagulls. Ferdi Kadioglu is fit enough to keep his place.
