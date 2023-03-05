Mo Salah made Lisandro Martinez look silly before Cody Gakpo's brilliant finish in Liverpool vs Man Utd.

Liverpool welcomed Manchester United to Anfield for their Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

The two sides were separated by 10 points going into the match in Merseyside, with United 3rd and Liverpool 6th.

Liverpool have been in decent form recently, though, and would have been eager to close the gap to their fierce rivals.

The Reds were up for the game and they took the lead just before half-time through Cody Gakpo.

Gakpo cut inside Raphael Varane in the box before curling the ball into the bottom corner.

Liverpool then scored twice in the opening five minutes after the break.

Darwin Nunez notched Liverpool's second before Gakpo made it 3-0 after some wonderful play from Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian forward made Lisandro Martinez look silly before playing Gakpo through on goal.

Gakpo then produced a delightful dink over David de Gea to make it 3-0 to Liverpool. View the moment below...

VIDEO: Mo Salah embarrasses Lisandro Martinez before Cody Gakpo's super finish

Salah got on the scoresheet shortly after as he made it 4-0 to Liverpool with 24 minutes remaining.

The ball bounced off McTominay to Salah in the area. The 30-year-old swiveled and fired a venomous strike at goal which crashed off the bottom of the crossbar and into the net.

VIDEO: Mo Salah's sensational strike makes it Liverpool 4-0 Man Utd

United were in complete disarray and Nunez made it 5-0 to Liverpool with 15 minutes remaining.

Jordan Henderson's cross was met by Liverpool's Uruguayan striker, who planted his header beyond De Gea and into the net.

Liverpool kept pushing and made it 6-0 shortly after.

The ball fortuitously found its way to Salah in the box and he gobbled up the opportunity.

That was Salah's 129th goal in the Premier League, making him Liverpool's all-time top goalscorer in the competition.

Roberto Firmino made it 7-0 to his side in the 89th minute.

There were no further goals as Liverpool pulled off a famous result at Anfield.