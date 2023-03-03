A huge match in the Premier League is on its way as Manchester United face Liverpool and we can reveal how those in the UK and USA can watch the match.

This is arguably the biggest rivalry in English football as the two teams have battled for dominance in England for decades.

With so many trophies won by either side, it has been somewhat of a shock of a system to see the two not be as dominant as many would have expected them to be; however, Jurgen Klopp resurrected Liverpool and Erik Ten Hag looks to be doing the same at Man United.

With both sides desperate for points, there will no doubt be a lot of entertainment in this match. United are the more in-form team at the moment, but form goes out the window in this huge rivalry.

The two sides face each other in the reverse fixture of the Premier League match we saw back in August which saw United beat Liverpool 2-1. The match will be played on Sunday 5th March 2023, and the kick-off time for this match is 4:30 PM GMT. This is 11:30 AM ET.

How to watch Man Utd vs Liverpool

This game will be shown on live TV, which is great news as it is such a big match. Therefore, football fans will be able to watch on TV, PC, Laptop, mobile devices, or even on their gaming consoles.

TV Channel for Man Utd vs Liverpool

For those in the UK, this Premier League match has been picked up to broadcast by Sky Sports, and it will be a part of their Super Sunday special. Here is the TV channel for those in the UK, as well as USA and Canada.

Country TV Channel TV Channel Number UK Sky Sports Main Event 401 on Sky, 501 on Virgin USA USA Network 242 Canada Fubo Sports Network Canada 118

How to live stream Man Utd vs Liverpool

Country Live Stream Link UK skysports.com/watch OR NOWTV USA FUBOTV Canada FUBOTV

For those in the UK, we have broken down exactly how you can live stream the match. One way of live streaming the match is through using you Sky Sports account, you can log onto a specific site which allows you to watch all the Sky Sports channels from you mobile, PC or laptop. The link is skysports.com/watch.

If you do not have a Sky account, the NOWTV day pass is specifically one in which you can live stream as well, so be sure to use that. The good thing about NOWTV is the fact that you can also use it on your PlayStation.

