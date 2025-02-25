A potentially absorbing encounter will take place at Anfield when Liverpool host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Wednesday night (UK time).

Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the table to 11 points thanks to their 2-0 win at Manchester City on Sunday. That victory, coupled with Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat to West Ham United the day before, has increased Arne Slot’s chances of landing the Premier League title in his first season in charge of the Reds.

Newcastle United earned some much-needed points with their 4-3 home win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday. They came from behind to secure victory thanks to goals from Lewis Miley, Jacob Murphy, and two in two minutes from top scorer Alexander Isak, which saw the Magpies move up to fifth in the Premier League table.

Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Liverpool 1.6 3/5 -167 The Draw 4.5 7/2 +350 Newcastle United 5.0 4/1 +400

It is impossible to see any outcome other than a Liverpool win here, however. The Reds are four places and 20 points above Newcastle United in the standings (having played a game more). They also have the division’s best home record – W9-D2-L1 – and better five-game form (W3-D2-L0, to Newcastle’s W2-D0-L3).

Liverpool also boast a remarkable head-to-head home record against Newcastle United: they are unbeaten in their last 28 home meetings in the Premier League (W23-D5-L0), a run stretching back more than three decades.

Best bet

As our table above shows, Liverpool are short odds to win the game. The hosts are currently a best-priced 1.6 (3/5) to collect all three points. Newcastle United are 5.0 (4/1), and the Draw is 4.5 (7/2).

Liverpool are the only selection worth considering. The odds are so short as to be off-putting, however. There are, we feel, better options on this game.

Make the Reds your Handicap Pick

Rather than backing Liverpool in the Match Odds market analyzed above, we prefer supporting the hosts on the Asian Handicap market instead.

In the Asian Handicap market, you award the team of your choosing a goals handicap (which can be negative or positive) before the game kicks-off. You then add the handicap you chose before the game to the actual scoreline at the end of the game to see if the team you backed has won.

Liverpool Asian Handicap Decimal Odds -0.5 1.58 -0.75 1.70 -1.0 1.99 -1.25 2.15 -1.5 2.38 -1.75 2.85 -2.0 3.55

As our table above shows, Liverpool can be backed with various handicaps in the Asian Handicap market. The bigger the goals handicap that Liverpool have to overcome, the bigger the odds, as you would expect.

Best bet

Liverpool -1.0 Asian Handicap would be our selection. With this pick, you are essentially handing Liverpool -1.0 goals at kick-off. To think of it another way, it is as though the game kicks-off Liverpool -1.0 vs 0 Newcastle, rather than goalless.

If Liverpool equal the handicap – i.e. win the actual game by one goal – your stakes will be refunded. If Liverpool win the game by two or more goals – i.e. overcome the handicap – you will have a winning selection.

As mentioned above, Liverpool have won nine of their 12 home games this season. The only occasions where an Asian Handicap selection of Liverpool -1.0 would have lost at Anfield are the three games they failed to win (their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, and their 2-2 draws against Fulham and Manchester United).

Three times your stakes would have been refunded, i.e. the occasions where Liverpool won by a single goal, thus equalling the handicap (2-1 victories vs Wolves, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Chelsea).

And on six occasions you would have had a winning selection, i.e. the games where Liverpool won by two or more goals, thus overcoming the handicap (2-0 victories vs Brentford, Aston Villa and Manchester City, 3-1 vs Leicester City, their 3-0 win vs Bournemouth, and their 4-1 win vs Ipswich Town).

Given that we are confident Liverpool will win, we see little downside to this selection: there is a strong chance, in our view, that either your stakes will be returned (in the event of Liverpool winning by a single goal) or you will make a profit (if Liverpool win by two or more goals).

Top selection – Liverpool -1.0 Asian Handicap (1.99)

Back Liverpool to Score 2 or More

Despite having the division’s best home record, Liverpool are only the fourth-highest-scoring home team in the Premier League. They have netted 26 times in 12 home matches. Arsenal (27 goals), Manchester City (28) and Brentford (29) have all scored more goals at home this season (although all three sides have played 13 rather than 12 home games).

What stands out about Liverpool’s home scoring form is how consistent they have been. There are few of the big home wins that we have sometimes seen from them in the past, and have also seen from them away from home this season (their 6-3 triumph at Tottenham, for example, or 5-0 victory at West Ham, both of which occurred in December).

In eight of their 12 home matches, Liverpool have scored exactly two goals. On only four occasions have they failed to do so: their 3-0 and 3-1 wins over Bournemouth and Leicester City respectively, their 4-1 win over Ipswich Town, and their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest back in August.

Best bet

In the Home Team Exact Goals market that is available with some bookmakers, Liverpool can be backed to score 2 Goals at odds of 3.25 (9/4), and to score 3 or more Goals at 2.25 (5/4).

We believe that Liverpool will win – and the evidence suggests that, when Liverpool win this season, they normally score twice, and occasionally score more than twice.

If you are looking for a selection in this market, we would recommend splitting your stakes across the two outcomes mentioned above. That way, you will make a profit if Liverpool score two or more goals.

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 24/02/2025