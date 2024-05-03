Highlights Fabrizio Romano says reports of Virgil van Dijk leaving Liverpool for Borussia Dortmund are 'not true'.

Incoming manager Arne Slot will be determined to keep his fellow Dutchman at Anfield.

Van Dijk only has just over one year remaining on his contract with no reports of talks over a new one yet.

Borussia Dortmund are not interested in signing Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk this summer and Arne Slot is intent on keeping the Dutchman at Anfield, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The defender’s future has been subject to speculation in recent weeks due to Jurgen Klopp’s imminent departure from Liverpool at the end of the season.

Van Dijk has been linked with several clubs of late, including Dortmund, but Romano says the German’s interest is not concrete.

Dortmund Are Prioritising Sancho And Maatsen

The German club are focusing on other signings at the moment

Despite the Bundesliga outfit’s links with the Reds’ captain, Romano insists Dortmund are fully focused on securing permanent deals for Jadon Sancho and Ian Maatsen this summer.

The pair have flourished this season while on loan from Manchester United and Chelsea respectively, and Dortmund are keen on keeping the duo next season.

In his Daily Briefing column on Thursday, Romano wrote:

"There have been reports in Germany in the last few days about Virgil van Dijk possibly going to Borussia Dortmund, but from what I’m hearing from sources this is not true. My understanding is that Dortmund are focusing on different names - they will try to keep Jadon Sancho and Ian Maatsen, but Van Dijk links are not something real or concrete at this point. Contacts are not taking place, it’s not happening."

Both Sancho and Maatsen have enjoyed excellent seasons at the club and have played crucial roles in guiding Edin Turzic’s side to a Champions League semi-final, where they currently lead Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 after the first-leg.

Slot Wants to Keep Van Dijk at Anfield

The Feyenoord boss is set to succeed Klopp at the end of the season

Feyenoord boss Slot is in the driving seat to replace Klopp on Merseyside come the end of the season, and the 45-year-old is keen on keeping Van Dijk beyond this summer.

The 32-year-old has one year remaining on his current deal, and as captain, Slot sees him as a vital cog in the Reds’ set-up.

If anything, Liverpool are interested in bringing in a centre-back this summer, rather than losing one.

With Joel Matip set to depart the club for free, the Reds are left with Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Jarrell Quansah and Joe Gomez.

Recent reports have linked the Reds with Feyenoord defender and self-confessed Liverpool fan, David Hancko, who could follow his current boss to England.

Liverpool Captain Has Hinted at a Potential Departure

Klopp’s news came as a shock to Van Dijk

While there may not be any concrete talks ongoing with Dortmund and Slot remains keen on retaining Van Dijk’s services next term, the defender has hinted that he could depart the club in recent times.

Following the news of Klopp leaving after the current campaign, the defender admitted to not knowing what the future holds for him at the club.

However, he later came out and committed himself to the Liverpool cause. Aside from Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent

Alexander-Arnold’s futures are also not certain.

Both have been linked with moves away this summer, and Van Dijk may decide to bide his time to assess how the Liverpool squad looks before deciding where his future is.