Liverpool are "very close" to agreeing a deal to sign Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili for the summer of 2025, Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds have been linked with the Georgia international for several weeks as they plan ahead for the eventual departure of Brazilian number one Alisson Becker, and that has led them towards a deal for Mamardashvili.

The 23-year-old was expected to join Bournemouth on loan for a season as part of the deal to take him to Anfield next summer, but while terms of the deal have changed slightly the Valencia star is still set to make the move.

Liverpool Close to Mamardashvili Deal

Player will stay at Valencia on loan for 2024/25

According to Fabrizio Romano, personal terms have already been agreed between the two parties for a deal but there is no final agreement between Valencia and Liverpool.

However speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on Thursday, journalist Jacobs revealed that a deal is now "very close" to being agreed with Mamardashvili set to stay at Valencia on loan for the 2024/25 season before moving to Anfield in 2025.

"Yeah, Liverpool are very close to Georgi Mamardashvili from Valencia. It's a deal framed around 2025. "He won't play for Liverpool this season, but it's about jumping ahead of the market, and then structurally speaking, it's likely that he'll stay at Valencia for this season. "There was some talk that to get around the fact Liverpool can't buy and then loan to a Premier League club in the same window, he might go to Bournemouth via Valencia and then go to Liverpool afterwards. "But my understanding is that talks are framed around him staying at Valencia this season and then going to Liverpool in 2025."

Mamardashvili has also had interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, but has rejected offers from the Middle East as he wants to work under Arne Slot to replace Alisson eventually.

Alisson has still got three years remaining on his contract on Merseyside, but has attracted interest from Saudi clubs too and could be tempted to make the move as he turns 32 during the season.

Giorgi Mamardashvili La Liga Stats 2023/24 Games 37 Goals conceded 41 xGA 45.2

Liverpool Want to Sign Mo Simakan

Leipzig star could move before the deadline

Arne Slot took over as manager of Liverpool from Jurgen Klopp this summer, but has yet to make any additions to his first-team squad during the transfer window.

A move for Martin Zubimendi collapsed when the Spaniard opted to stay at Real Sociedad instead, but the Reds are now looking to strengthen their defence and have an interest in Leipzig star Mo Simakan according to Sky Sports Germany.

Serie A giants Juventus are also interested in the 24-year-old central defender, who isn't pushing to leave the Bundesliga this summer, but a deal before the deadline has not been ruled out yet and the player is open to the next step in his career.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.