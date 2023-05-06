Liverpool target Alexis Mac Allister moving to Anfield is a "very realistic possibility", CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

However, Jacobs says there are several other Premier League clubs who are also interested in the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder.

Liverpool transfer news — Alexis Mac Allister

According to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have already presented their project and financial proposal to Mac Allister.

They face having to pay £60m for the Argentine, with Football Insider claiming that Brighton value him at around that figure.

Liverpool have had to turn their attention to other midfielders after seemingly missing out on Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham.

As per The Guardian, Real Madrid are closing in on the signing of the 19-year-old.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Alexis Mac Allister and Liverpool?

With Moisés Caicedo also possibly set to depart the Amex Stadium at the end of the season, Jacobs says Mac Allister wants his transfer done as soon as possible, fearing that the potential exit of his Brighton team-mate could block his move.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about the 24-year-old and Liverpool's chances of signing him, the journalist said: "If Brighton qualify for European football, they're not going to want a mass exodus, particularly not losing two key players in the centre of the park.

"And this is why Mac Allister wants to get his transfer done nice and early, not only so he can be settled but because one Brighton outgoing may well affect another. Liverpool, I think, are a very realistic possibility for Mac Allister, but there are plenty of Premier League clubs looking."

How could Liverpool line up with Alexis Mac Allister?

Mac Allister is a very versatile footballer. He's capable of playing as a defensive midfielder and can also occupy roles further ahead.

With that in mind, in the 4-3-3 Jürgen Klopp uses, you can imagine him partnering Mason Mount in the middle of the park with Fabinho covering the duo just behind.

Mount is also thought to be a key target for Liverpool, with Jacobs telling GIVEMESPORT last month that the Reds are confident that they can get a deal done this summer.

Liverpool have had a bad season, but maybe the quality of the Chelsea man and Mac Allister can help the Merseyside club challenge for the Premier League title again.

Losing out on Bellingham is a blow, but the Reds could still end up having a good transfer window if they manage to land the likes of Mac Allister and Mount.