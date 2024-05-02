Highlights Liverpool are eyeing Napoli's Victor Osimhen to boost their attacking options in the summer transfer window.

Osimhen wants to leave Napoli, with top clubs like Man United and PSG also interested.

Liverpool could be looking to find a more clinical striker, with Darwin Nunez missing a host of chances.

Liverpool could be looking for a new centre-forward when the summer transfer window opens for business later this year, and according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is an option for the Reds.

Darwin Nunez has been Jurgen Klopp's main option through the middle of the attack this season, but Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards could be in the market for another striker. The Uruguayan forward has come under heavy scrutiny this campaign, and they might need a top-level centre-forward to take them to the next stage.

Although Liverpool have competed in the upper echelons of the Premier League this term, they've fallen slightly behind in the race for the title. Manchester City, who will be in the driving seat if they win their game in hand, have the goalscoring prowess of Erling Haaland to rely upon.

Liverpool Showing an Interest in Victor Osimhen

The Napoli striker wants to leave

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Osimhen wants to leave Napoli at the end of the season, with Liverpool one of the sides credited with an interest in the £250k-a-week earner. Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be keen, so it could be a competitive race to secure his signature.

Osimhen, who been described as 'world-class' by Folarin Balogun, currently has a €130m (£111m) release clause in his contract, with PSG said to be in pole position for the striker. It's reported that Osimhen does dream of a move to the Premier League, and they will also be able to offer Champions League football next season.

There's no doubt if a player of Osimhen's calibre becomes available at the end of the campaign, then Liverpool would be considering making a move. The Napoli forward, who has been labelled a 'cheat code' by Nigerian team-mate Emmanuel Dennis, has been scoring consistently in Serie A for a few years now, and he could be what the Reds need to pip the likes of Man City and Arsenal to the Premier League title.

When quizzed on his future earlier in the season and whether he'd want to play in England's top flight one day, Osimhen admitted that he will do so when the time comes...

"Of course one day, definitely but for now, I have other plans in my career that I am looking forward to. So when the time comes, everyone knows."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Victor Osimhen has 14 league goals in 20 starts for Napoli so far this season.

Osimhen Could Replace Nunez at Liverpool

The Uruguayan striker has been criticised

Nunez has found the back of the net a reasonable amount this term, but there's no doubt he should have more goals to his name. The former Benfica striker has missed an incredible number of chances, and he's come under scrutiny in the media.

BBC Sport writer Phil McNulty recently claimed that Nunez can no longer be forgiven for his missed opportunities. As a result, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Reds target a more clinical centre-forward, such as Osimhen, when the summer window opens.

