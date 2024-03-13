Highlights Richard Hughes could help secure Virgil van Dijk's future at Liverpool.

Van Dijk's exceptional performances make him crucial to the Reds' success.

Liverpool are waiting for the right time to negotiate with Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is out of contract next summer, and The Athletic have reported that soon-to-be sporting director Richard Hughes is well placed to help tie him down to a new deal.

It's set to be a summer of change at Anfield with Jurgen Klopp departing, and the supporters will be hoping that some of their key stars don't follow the German manager out of the door. If van Dijk isn't willing to sign a new deal, then the upcoming transfer window could be pivotal in deciding his future, with the Reds potentially forced to cash in to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

Hughes Could Help Liverpool Tie Van Dijk Down

The Dutch Defender Shares an Agent With Bournemouth Stars

There's little to suggest that van Dijk, who earns £220k-a-week at Anfield, is considering a departure, but it's a worrying situation for the Merseyside club with his deal running down. The Dutch centre-back is performing to an exceptional level this season, and losing him would be a disaster for the Reds.

According to The Athletic, Bournemouth director Hughes, who looks set to make the move to Anfield at the end of the campaign, is well-placed to help Liverpool tie van Dijk down to a new deal. The former Southampton defender shares an agent with Max Aarons and Philip Billing, two players Hughes has worked with closely during his time with the Cherries. The 44-year-old has dealt with their representative, Neil Fewings, on multiple occasions in the past.

Virgil van Dijk's Liverpool career Stats Output Appearances 256 Goals 23 Trophies 6 - Champions League: 2018/19, Premier League: 2019/2020, UEFA Super Cup: 2019, FIFA Club World Cup: 2019, Carabao Cup: 2021/22, FA Cup: 2021/22. Correct as of 13/03/2024

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Virgil van Dijk has won more aerial duels (113) than any other player in the Premier League this season.

Speaking after Klopp's departure was announced, van Dijk wasn't willing to confirm whether the former Borussia Dortmund manager leaving would have an impact on his future...

"That's a big question. I don't know. That's correct [having less than 18 months left]. Good maths. I don't know. The club will have a big job on their hands, that is well known. To replace not only the manager but the whole staff, there are so many things that will change. I'm very curious which direction that will go in but when that will be announced we will see our situation."

Salah and Alexander-Arnold Out of Contract in 2025

Liverpool Waiting to Enter Negotiations

Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also out of contract in 2025, and a report from The Athletic has claimed that Liverpool are waiting for the right time to enter negotiations. The Reds have long-standing relationships with the representatives of the key duo, and as things stand, neither player are likely to depart.

Salah is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, which could have a major impact on his future, especially when you consider his age. Liverpool might be tempted to cash in during the summer if he's unwilling to sign a new deal.

