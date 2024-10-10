James Pearce has suggested that Virgil van Dijk’s contract extension should be ‘the easiest’ for Liverpool to resolve ahead of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold in 2025.

The Reds skipper has less than a year left on his current deal and has not shown any clear indications that he plans to leave Anfield when his contract expires in June, although there is no sign that a new deal is close either.

Pearce believes Van Dijk ‘absolutely loves’ life at Liverpool, as well as being club captain, and sees no real reason for the Dutchman to depart, especially while still performing at the peak of his career as one of the best centre-backs in the world.

The Anfield hierarchy face a hectic few months ahead, as the contracts of Van Dijk, Salah, and Alexander-Arnold all expire in June 2025. If no new agreements are reached before January, the trio will be able to negotiate pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs from the start of the new year, with Real Madrid and Saudi clubs among the clubs interested in the trio.

This would be a major blow for both Liverpool’s sporting department and manager Arne Slot, who has placed significant trust in his current squad and opted against making any major transfers following his arrival from Feyenoord in June.

Van Dijk Tipped to Extend Anfield Stay

‘He absolutely loves life at Liverpool’

Speaking on the Walk On podcast, Pearce revealed that he believes Van Dijk’s contract extension is the ‘easiest’ for Liverpool to resolve in the coming months:

“I was told that dialogue with the representatives of Salah, Van Dijk, and Trent is open and ongoing. And, you know, like everyone, I hope a positive resolution can be reached, because for me, Van Dijk should be the easiest of the three to sort out. “Because everything he said, and I genuinely believe him, he absolutely loves life at Liverpool. He loves being Liverpool captain, and then on the other side, he's an inspirational leader and still the best centre-back in the world. And he is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down.”

Van Dijk could soon become the third Liverpool centre-back to enter contract talks at Anfield in the near future. The Reds recently announced a new deal for Jarell Quansah and are reportedly in talks with Ibrahima Konate to extend his stay.

The 33-year-old Dutchman remains Liverpool’s second-most expensive signing ever, and his arrival from Southampton in January 2018 has proven to be worth every penny, as he has helped the club win almost every major trophy during his time in a red shirt.

Van Dijk recently expressed his intention to remain ‘the big leader’ at the club until at least the 2026 World Cup, during an interview while on international duty with the Netherlands.

Liverpool Contracts Expiring in 2025 Player Weekly salary Mohamed Salah £350,000 Virgil van Dijk £220,000 Trent Alexander-Arnold £180,000 Vitezslav Jaros £7,000

Ibrahima Konate Talks Underway

Liverpool ‘positive’ over a new agreement

Liverpool are ‘positive’ that defender Ibrahima Konate will sign a new contract, with negotiations already underway to extend his stay on Merseyside, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Frenchman, who has less than 24 months remaining on his current deal, has impressed Arne Slot at the start of the season at both ends of the pitch, and the Reds are reportedly willing to reward him with an improved salary, according to Romano.

Konate has started all but one of Liverpool’s Premier League matches this season, scoring once and providing an assist in 570 minutes of action.

Statistics courtesy of Capology and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-10-24.